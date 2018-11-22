NEBRASKA AT IOWA
WEEK 12, 11 A.M., MEMORIAL STADIUM
TV: KLJB
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM)
LINE: Iowa by 9.5
SERIES: Nebraska 29-16-3
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH
Noah Fant’s day: The Iowa tight end and Omaha native has had an impact in the two games he has played against his home state school. Fant had one reception for 10 yards in the Hawkeyes’ 40-10 win over Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium In 2016 and caught touchdown passes of four and 68 yards in addition to a 47-yard reception in the Hawkeyes’ 56-14 victory last season at Memorial Stadium.
Devine Ozigbo’s feet: Among Big Ten running backs, only Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor has had more than the four 150-yard rushing performances than the Nebraska senior has recorded this season. Since moving into the lineup four weeks into the season, Ozigbo has rushed for an average of 117.8 yards per game, 8.1 yards per carry has scored 11 touchdowns. He topped the 1,000-yard mark for the season in last week’s win over Michigan State.
A.J. Epenesa’s follow-up: Named the Big Ten defensive player of the week for the second time this season, the Iowa sophomore defensive end will look to build off of a dominant effort at Illinois which included a season-high eight tackles, a forced fumble he returned for a touchdown and a blocked punt. Epenesa, splitting time with Parker Hesse, is second in the Big Ten with 8.5 sacks.
Adrian Martinez’s yards: The true freshman quarterback is 90 yards away from becoming the seventh player in Nebraska history, and the first freshman, to accumulate 3,000 yards in a season. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound California native has completed 64.1 percent of his 309 passes for 2,357 yards and 15 scores. He is also the Cornhuskers’ second-leading rusher, averaging 55.3 yards per game.
Mekhi Sargent’s usage: The sophomore has led the Hawkeyes in rushing in three of the last four game, passing Toren Young as Iowa’s season rushing leader following his 121-yard performance at Illinois. Sargent is currently averaging 4.6 yards per carry and leads Iowa with eight touchdowns on the season. Sargent is also Iowa’s sixth-leading receiver with 13 catches for 148 yards.
– Steve Batterson
STATISTICAL LEADERS
Iowa (7-4, 4-4)
PASSING;COMP;ATT;YDS;TD;INT
Nate Stanley;198;338;2,486;21;9
RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Mekhi Sargent;126;575;4.6;8
Toren Young;115;547;4.8;4
Ivory Kelly-Martin;92;341;3.7;2
Ihmir Smith-Marsette;9;71;7.9;0
RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
T.J. Hockenson;41;663;16.2;6
Nick Easley;40;361;9.0;3
Noah Fant;38;507;13.3;7
Brandon Smith;23;292;12.7;1
INTERCEPTIONS: Amani Hooker 4, Geno Stone 4, Jake Gervase 3, Michael Ojemudia 2, Riley Moss 2
SACKS: A.J. Epenesa 8.5, Anthony Nelson 7.5, Parker Hesse 4
TACKLES: Jake Gervase 73, Amani Hooker 53, Jack Hockaday 51, Parker Hesse 49, Kristian Welch 49
PUNT RETURNS: Kyle Groeneweg 22-227-10.3-1
KICKOFF RETURNS: Ihmir Smith-Marsette 15-478-31.9-0, Kyle Groeneweg 2-54-27.0-0, Devonte Young 2-42-21.0-0
Nebraska (4-7, 3-5)
PASSING;COMP;ATT;YDS;TD;INT
Adrian Martinez;198;309;2,357;15;7
RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Devine Ozigbo;145;1,032;7.1;12
Adrian Martinez;123;553;4.5;7
Maurice Washington;72;446;6.2;3
Greg Bell;35;173;4.9;0
RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
JD Spielman;66;818;12.4;8
Stanley Morgan Jr.;63;923;14.7;7
Devine Ozigbo;20;184;9.2;0
Jack Stoll;17;208;12.2;2
INTERCEPTIONS: Lamar Jackson 2, Antonio Reed 2, Deontai Williams 2
SACKS: Luke Gifford 5.5, Ben Stille 5, Khalil Davis 3
TACKLES: Mohamed Barry 101, Dedrick Young 73, Aaron Williams 64, Luke Gifford 59, Tre Neal 52
PUNT RETURNS: JD Spielman 6-104-17.3-1, Tyjon Lindsey 5-1-0.2-0
KICKOFF RETURNS: Maurice Washington 11-174-15.8-0, JD Spielman 8-169-21.1-0
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Nebraska WR Stanley Morgan Jr. vs. Iowa SS Geno Stone: Receiving leader JD Spielman has been limited in practice this week because of an injury, but one week after becoming Nebraska’s career receptions leader, Morgan needs 24 receiving yards to set that career mark as well. He’ll be challenged by an Iowa defense which has recorded 15 interceptions in seven games since Stone moved into the lineup five games into the season. Stone and Amani Hooker share the team lead with four picks apiece.
BY THE NUMBERS
4-3
Iowa’s record vs. Nebraska in Heroes Trophy games since the Cornhuskers joined the Big Ten
79
Combined reception total of Iowa starting tight ends Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson
QUOTABLE
“Playing Nebraska, it’s always a big game for me because I grew up there, I know guys on their team and have played against some of them in high school. It’s a game I look forward to and want to do well in. We need to keep the streak going. It does mean a lot, being able to go home with some bragging rights.’’ – Iowa tight end Noah Fant