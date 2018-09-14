NORTHERN IOWA AT IOWA
WEEK 3: 6:30 P.M., KINNICK STADIUM
TV: BTN
RADIO: WOC 1420 AM
LINE: Iowa by 21
SERIES: Iowa 16-1
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH
Northern Iowa’s QB: In a struggle-filled season-opening loss at Montana, UNI split duties under center between seniors Eli Dunne and Colton Howell. Coach Mark Farley hasn’t publicly announced a starter for today’s game. Dunne, the more experienced of the two, and Howell both completed more than 62 percent of their passes in 2017 while Howell is more of a running threat.
A.J. Epenesa’s follow-up: The Hawkeye sophomore end will celebrate his 20th birthday today by splitting snaps with Parker Hesse at right end. Epenesa, who shares the Big Ten lead with three sacks, will look to build off of a two-sack, five-tackle effort last week against Iowa State that allowed him to share Big Ten defensive player of the week honors.
Nate Stanley’s arm: Iowa’s passing game has remained a work in progress through two games. The junior quarterback will likely be without one of his top targets, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, tonight as he sits to allow a shoulder injury to heal. Stanley ranks 13th in the Big Ten pass efficiency at the controls of an offense averaging 154.5 passing yards.
Briley Moore’s receptions: Iowa isn’t the only team that likes to put the ball in the hands of its tight ends. While T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant rank 1-2 on Iowa’s receptions list this season, the Panthers have a preseason all-Missouri Valley Football Conference pick in the 6-foot-3, 242-pound junior. Moore caught a team-leading five passes for 78 yards in UNI’s opener.
Toren Young’s carries: With first-game starter Ivory Kelly-Martin likely to miss a second straight game with an ankle injury, sophomores Toren Young and Mekhi Sargent will receive the bulk of handoffs against UNI. Young has averaged a respectable 5.2 yards per carry on his first 29 runs of the season. Sargent averages 2.8 yards on his 23 carries through two games.
– Steve Batterson
STATISTICAL LEADERS
Iowa (2-0)
PASSING;COMP;ATT;YDS;TD;INT
Nathan Stanley;27;51;274;1;1
RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Toren Young;29;152;5.2;1
Mekhi Sargent;23;65;2.8;1
Ivory Kelly-Martin;16;62;3.9;1
Henry Geil;5;13;2.6;0
RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
T.J. Hockenson;10;97;9.7;0
Noah Fant;7;41;5.9;1
Ihmir Smith-Marsette;4;73;18.2;0
Max Cooper;2;8;4.0;0
INTERCEPTIONS: Amani Hooker 1
SACKS: A.J. Epenesa 3, Parker Hesse 2, Anthony Nelson 1, Matt Nelson 1, Nick Niemann 1, Kristian Welch 1
TACKLES: Jack Hockaday 13, Amani Hooker 12, Nick Niemann 11, Kristian Welch 11, Matt Hankins 10
PUNT RETURNS: Kyle Groeneweg 6-43-7.2-0
KICKOFF RETURNS: Ihmir Smith-Marsette 1-27-27.0-0
Northern Iowa (0-1)
PASSING;COMP;ATT;YDS;TD;INT
Colton Howell;11;22;140;1;0
Eli Dunne;5;20;24;0;1
RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Trevor Allen;17;50;2.9;0
Marcus Weymiller;15;35;2.3;1
Colton Howell;3;22;7.3;1
Eli Dunne;3;1;0.3;0
RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Briley Moore;5;78;15.6;0
Deion McShane;4;21;5.2;0
Nick Fossey;2;26;13.0;1
Jaylin James;2;18;9.0;0
INTERCEPTIONS: None
SACKS: Elerson Smith 1
TACKLES: Duncan Ferch 12, Chris Kolarevic 10, A.J. Allen 8, Austin Evans 7, Xavior Williams 7, Rickey Neal 7
PUNT RETURNS: Jalen Riima 2-(-4)-(-2.0)-0, Xavior Williams 1-(-2)-(-2.0)-0
KICKOFF RETURNS: Deion McShane 2-32-16.0-0, Xavior Williams 1-18-18.0-0
MARQUEE MATCHUP
UNI DE Rickey Neal Jr. vs. Iowa QB Nate Stanley: The Panthers’ preseason all-American has a nose for the quarterback. He recorded nine sacks a year ago among 15.5 tackles for a loss while leading Northern Iowa with seven quarterback hurries. Iowa’s line has protected Stanley well, surrendering just one sack through the Hawkeyes’ first two games.
BY THE NUMBERS
3.4: Yards per play allowed through two games by the Iowa defense, which joins Michigan as the only Big Ten teams holding opponents to fewer than four yards per snap this season.
1898: The only year what is now known as Northern Iowa has beaten Iowa in football. The Hawkeyes are 16-0 vs UNI since, with all but six of those games played prior to 1915.
QUOTABLE
"UNI always comes in here ready to play. We’ve been reminded how close the games have been. We expect to get their best. We’re not sure who their quarterback will be so we prepare for both and get ready to play our game." – Iowa safety Amani Hooker