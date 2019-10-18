PURDUE AT IOWA
WEEK 7: 11 A.M., KINNICK STADIUM
TV: ESPN2
RADIO: WOC 1420 AM
LINE: Iowa by 13.5
SERIES: Purdue 48-38-3
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH
Jack Plummer’s arm
The Boilermakers’ redshirt freshman quarterback will be making his second road start when he lines up at Iowa. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Arizona native followed a 13-of-27 effort covering 119 yards at Penn State two weeks ago by completing 33-of-41 passes for 420 yards last week in a 40-14 rout of Maryland.
Iowa’s pass rush
From their defensive end positions, A.J. Epenesa and Chauncey Golston have combined for half of the 10 sacks and 11 of the 21 quarterback hurries the Hawkeyes have recorded through six games. Against a quick-release Purdue offense that averages just under 42 passes per game, Iowa’s ability to disrupt Plummer figures to be a factor.
Nate Stanley’s protection
The Hawkeye quarterback has been sacked 11 times in Iowa’s last two games, putting the blocking and cohesion of an injury-plagued offensive line under a microscope. Developing consistency in a front five which started five combinations in six games will factor into Iowa’s chances of ending its two-game losing streak.
Purdue’s receivers
Purdue has the ability in freshman David Bell and junior Jackson Anthrop to use its receivers to stretch the Hawkeye defense. The pair combined for 17 receptions covering 171 yards last week against Maryland, creating space for senior tight end Brycen Hopkins to cover 140 yards on his 10 catches a week ago.
Punt-game consistency
Iowa and Purdue are dealing with inconsistencies at punter. Michael Sleep-Dalton averages 41.1 yards for the Hawkeyes, but an 11-yard punt in his first attempt last week illustrated issues Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz wants cleaned up. Purdue freshman Brooks Cormier was replaced by Zac Collins a week ago and coach Jeff Brohm expects both to see time moving forward.
– Steve Batterson
STATISTICAL LEADERS
Iowa (4-2, 1-2)
PASSING;COMP;ATT;YDS;TD;INT
Nate Stanley;124;203;1,511;9;4
RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Mekhi Sargent;70;329;4.7;2
Toren Young;48;313;6.5;1
Tyler Goodson;48;252;5.2;0
Ihmir Smith-Marsette;5;43;8.6;1
RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Ihmir Smith-Marsette;24;386;16.1;3
Brandon Smith;24;301;12.5;4
Nico Ragaini;24;249;10.4;0
Tyler Goodson;15;92;6.1;0
INTERCEPTIONS: Michael Ojemudia 2, Djimon Colbert 1, Geno Stone 1
SACKS: A.J. Epenesa 3, Chauncey Golston 2, Cedrick Lattimore 1.5
TACKLES: Kristian Welch 47, Jack Koerner 33, Djimon Colbert 30, Chauncey Golston 26, Geno Stone 26
PUNT RETURNS: Nico Ragaini 9-96-10.7
KICKOFF RETURNS: Ihmir Smith-Marsette 7-153-21.9
Purdue (2-4, 1-2)
PASSING;COMP;ATT;YDS;TD;INT
Jack Plummer;82;138;965;7;4
Elijah Sindelar;72;112;978;9;3
RUSHING;NO.;YDS;AVG;TD
King Deorue;67;226;3.4;3
Zander Horvath;33;92;2.8;0
Jackson Anthrop;7;52;7.4;0
Elijah Sindelar;12;29;2.4;1
RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Rondale Moore;29;387;13.3;2
David Bell;26;438;16.8;3
Jackson Anthrop;25;187;7.5;1
Brycen Hopkins;24;345;14.4;3
INTERCEPTIONS: Cory Trice 2, George Karlaftis 1, Dedrick Mackey 1, Simeon Smiley 1
SACKS: George Karlaftis 4, Derrick Barnes 3, Anthony Watts 2
TACKLES: Ben Holt 60, George Karlaftis 29, Derrick Barnes 27, Cornel Jones 23, Navon Mosley 23
PUNT RETURNS: Rondale Moore 5-36-7.2, Jackson Anthrop 2-(-2)-(-1.0)
KICKOFF RETURNS: Rondale Moore 9-151-16.8, Jackson Anthrop 3-36-12.0
MARQUEE MATCHUP
IOWA DB GENO STONE VS. PURDUE WR DAVID BELL: The leader of the Hawkeye secondary has picked off five passes since the start of the 2018 season and there should be opportunities against the Boilermakers’ freshman. In a role that has increased since Rondale Moore suffered a hamstring injury, Bell caught nine balls for 138 yards last week against Maryland and currently averages 73 receiving yards per game.
BY THE NUMBERS
324.5: Purdue’s Big Ten-leading passing yardage average, a byproduct of a Big Ten-leading 251 attempts
12: Number of true or redshirt freshmen who have started for the Boilermakers this season
QUOTABLE
“When you see a team that puts the ball in the air like Purdue does, that’s a good thing for the ‘D’ backs. We know there will be some opportunities to make some plays.’’ – Iowa cornerback Michael Ojemudia