Respect for a Pennsylvania Hawkeye and a tighter rotation at running back are the talk of today’s Hawkeye 10@10 as Iowa prepares to play under the lights at Kinnick.
All that, and a chance to meet former Hawkeye standouts on Saturday, are part of your daily dose of Iowa news and notes, delivered each weekday at 10 a.m. at Hawkmania.com, your home for all things Iowa.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. The work of Hawkeye strong safety Geno Stone has caught the attention of Penn State coach James Franklin.
“Very impressed with him, a kid from Pennsylvania and I think he’s playing extremely well,’’ Franklin said, referencing Stone’s roots in New Castle, Pennsylvania in the western part of the state.
“It’s hard to watch a young man from Pennsylvania playing at another program in our conference playing so well. I’ve got a lot of respect for him. He has really developed into one of the premier players, in my mind, in the Big Ten.’’
Stone led Iowa in interceptions a year ago and recorded his first pick of the 2019 season last weekend.
2. After totaling 66 yards of forward progress against Michigan — before eight sacks left Iowa with one lonely rushing yard against the Wolverines — Iowa will tighten up its running back rotation.
Coach Kirk Ferentz said this week’s depth chart which lists Mekhi Sargent, Toren Young and Tyler Goodson reflects the rotation the Hawkeyes will start with in Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. game against Penn State.
“It’s probably tough to rotate four guys, or at least have them do the kinds of things we want them to do,’’ Ferentz said. “I think right now, we are probably more focused on those top three and kind of play that week by week.’’
3. Fullback Brady Ross gets why fans enjoy a night game at Kinnick Stadium.
He enjoys it as well, calling it “a really good environment, no matter who you are playing.’’
Ross has not experienced a night game as a visitor and doesn’t mind missing out on that, either although he doesn’t mind road environments.
“Sometimes, it’s more fun to be in an environment where everybody hates you,’’ he said. “But, that’s just my twisted opinion.’’
4. Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons was asked earlier this week about the pink visitor’s locker room at Kinnick Stadium and what he would do if he could design a locker room for the opposing team.
“I’ve never thought of something like that before,’’ Parsons said. “I’d say put ants or something in the room. Some bugs. I get creeped out by bugs.’’
5. Running back Toren Young said Penn State’s defense will likely be the best Iowa has faced this season.
“They’re very, very good, and it starts up front,’’ Young said. “Their defensive line is big, strong, athletic and is very active. They have good linebackers right behind them. It’s definitely going to be a challenge for us.’’
6. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz disputes the notion that the Hawkeyes played their best defensive game of the season last weekend at Michigan.
“We played well, but not well enough. We didn’t win the game. If we shut them out, we’d be 5-0 right now, so that’s the bottom line,’’ he said.
“At the end of the day, the challenge is to play well enough to win whether its 3-0 or 39-38, it doesn’t really matter. The objective is to win the football game.’’
7. From the it’s a small world department, Emporia State will have a pair of connections on the field Saturday night at Kinnick Stadium.
Penn State offensive line coach Matt Limegrover was the offensive line coach at Emporia State when that program was being quarterbacked by current Iowa receivers coach Kelton Copeland.
8. Penn State coach James Franklin understands that Iowa is 13-6 under the lights at Kinnick Stadium. He rattled off the list of teams the Hawkeyes have beaten at home at night during his weekly press conference on Tuesday.
“We know how successful they’ve been in these types of games,’’ Franklin said.
9. Smile – you’re going to be on camera Saturday night at Kinnick Stadium.
Looking to capture the environment at the annual black-and-gold spirit game, a 360-degree gigapixel will be taken during a third quarter timeout.
10. There will no shortage of activities outside of Kinnick Stadium prior to Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. game.
The Iowa Farm Bureau Federation is hosting the ninth annual America Needs Farmers game.
Former Hawkeye Matt Kroul will be honored on the field as this year’s ANF Wall of Honor recipient during the game and will participate in an autograph signing event prior to the game in a tent located on the Krause Family Plaza south of Kinnick Stadium.
Kroul will be joined by three of his former teammates, Ricky Stanzi, Marvin McNutt and A.J. Edds, at the autograph event.
They are all taking part in a reunion of Iowa’s 2009 team which finished with an 11-2 record, a runner-up finish in the Big Ten and a win over ninth-ranked Georgia Tech in the Orange Bowl.