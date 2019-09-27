After a bye week, it’s back to the grind this weekend for the Iowa football team.
Quarterback Nate Stanley’s perspective on the start of a new segment to the season, Middle Tennessee’s plans to deal with Nate Stanley and the color of the week are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. It’s back to work for Nate Stanley and the Iowa football team on Saturday.
“This week is the start of the next segment of our season. We kind of break it down into pieces and we have five games in a row and this one will set the tone,’’ the senior quarterback said.
“The guys did a good job with the first segment, winning all three games and preparing well and now the task is to build off of that. That starts this week.’’
Middle Tennessee arrives at Kinnick Stadium with a 1-2 record, dropping games to Michigan and Duke while defeating Tennessee Tech.
“They’re a capable team and we respect them,’’ Stanley said. “We’re not looking ahead to anything.’’
2. Iowa defenders are ready to play whatever defense coaches decide to implement.
“We feel like we can go with the 4-3 or the 4-2-5, whatever coaches want, and make it work,’’ safety Geno Stone said. “We’re comfortable enough with both to line up either way and get the job done.’’
Iowa has used its traditional 4-3 look more than expected this season, mostly because of health issues that have limited depth in the defensive backfield.
Defensive coordinator Phil Parker has said that Iowa will likely play more 4-2-5 once the team is in better health.
3. Coming off of a bye week, Iowa hopes to regain the momentum it had built during the first three weeks of the season in Saturday’s 11 a.m. game against Middle Tennessee.
Hawkeye coaches gave starters a bit of a break during the bye week, but it has been business as usual this week on the practice field as Iowa prepares for a string of five straight weeks with games.
“We felt like we had pushed the guys hard for six weeks, so we spent time last week like guys hone their skills a bit and working with some of the younger guys,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “The idea was to get those guys ready because as we’ve seen so far, you never know when guys are going to be called upon.’’
4. Putting some pressure on Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley is part of what Middle Tennessee State hopes to accomplish defensively in Saturday’s game at Iowa.
Coach Rick Stockstill said the challenge of getting to any quarterback has become more difficult in today’s game.
“When you look at how fast quarterbacks get the ball out now, it’s hard to get there,’’ Stockstill said. “Affecting the quarterback is sometimes just as important as getting a sack. They’ve got a really good offensive line and they do a really good job of max protect and keeping another guy in there to protect. It’s going to be hard to get there, but when we do get an opportunity we’ve got to take advantage of it.’’
5. Former Iowa defensive back Miguel Merrick will serve as the Hawkeyes’ honorary captain Saturday.
A letterwinner from 2003-06, the Union City, New Jersey native recorded 202 career tackles.
He had three interceptions and blocked a pair of kicks in 2004 to help Iowa earn a share of the Big Ten title.
Merrick will join Iowa captains at midfield for the pregame coin toss and will be with the team before and after Saturday’s game.
6. Middle Tennessee defenders have put an emphasis on fundamentals in the two weeks since a 41-18 loss to Duke.
Senior safety Jovante Moffatt believes that will help the Blue Raiders deal with Iowa.
“They run the ball pretty hard. Reed (Blankenship, a starting free safety) and I, and the rest of the back ends, are going to have to do a good job tackling with physical running backs like that,’’ Moffatt said.
“We’ll also need to put pressure on the quarterback as well. He’s done well back there this year. We’ll try to get some pressure on him and make him force some throws and make some plays.’’
7. College football coaches across the country this weekend will be wearing a green patch on their sleeves, part of an American Football Coaches Association initiative for the Coach to Cure MD program.
The 12-year-old program is designed to raise dollars and nearly 10,000 coaches at all levels of the game are participating this weekend.
Funds can be donated by texting the word “cure’’ to 501501 to give $25 or by visiting CoachToCureMD.org.
8. Middle Tennessee has an 0-6 record all-time against Big Ten teams, but has a history of surprising opponents from power-five conferences.
The Blue Raiders have beaten five power-five teams during coach Rick Stockstill’s 13 seasons and have played six other power-five teams to games decided by one touchdown or less.
Middle Tennessee’s most recent win against a power-five team came in 2017 at Syracuse, a year after a win at Missouri.
The Blue Raiders also beat Maryland in 2008 and 2009 and Georgia Tech in 2012.
9. Saturday is the Gold Game at Kinnick Stadium.
Fans are encouraged to wear gold garb to the 11 a.m. game against Middle Tennessee.
10. Iowa wrestling coach Tom Brands will be the featured speaker at Monday’s Davenport Grid Club luncheon.
Brands will join Quad-City area high school and college football coaches in speaking at noon luncheon at the Knights of Columbus, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport.
Now in its 74th year, Davenport Grid Club lunches are open to the public.
Tickets, available at the door, are priced at $10 and include a buffet lunch.