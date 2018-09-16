IOWA CITY — Nate Stanley figures time is the only measure to determine just how ready the Iowa football team is for the Big Ten season.
The junior quarterback believes the Hawkeyes have made weekly progress while constructing a 3-0 record against nonconference foes, but concedes that performance against an angry Wisconsin team on Saturday will provide the ultimate answer.
“Wisconsin has set the standard high in our division for the past three, four, five years and if you want to be a championship-level team, you have to compete at that level,’’ Stanley said. “We still have a lot of work to do, a lot of things to clean up. That’s where the week starts for us.’’
The Badgers will likely be taking the same approach after losing a non-conference game at home for the first time in 42 tries.
A listless performance in a 24-21 loss Saturday at home to BYU, a team Wisconsin beat by 34 points a year ago on the road, dented the Badgers’ hopes of chasing a national championship.
It was the type of humbling loss Wisconsin handed Iowa a year ago by a 38-14 score that will be referenced more frequently this week than the same digits that showed up on the scoreboard at Kinnick Stadium in Saturday’s win over Northern Iowa.
“We didn’t come out and play consistent football,’’ Stanley said, referencing the Hawkeyes’ 66-yard offensive performance last season at Camp Randall Stadium.
“That’s one thing that has been preached all offseason from January until now,’’ Stanley said. “We were just riding a roller coaster at that point. That’s something we don’t want to do this season. We’ve put three weeks of good practices together and we want to keep building on it and try to stay on an upward slope.’’
Coach Paul Chryst talked after Saturday’s game about how he hoped his team’s setback to BYU allows Wisconsin to refocus its energies and concentrate on repeating as West Division champions in the Big Ten, work that begins at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.
“This is fuel and we will get better from this,’’ Badgers defensive back D’Cota Dixon told the Wisconsin State Journal following the game.
Stanley expects that.
He also expects the Hawkeyes to continue to grow.
Iowa’s defense has been stout, surrendering eight points and 42 rushing yards per game while limiting opponents to 1.5 yards per carry.
Stanley and the Hawkeye offense found its collective game against Northern Iowa, establishing an effective rhythm on the ground and through the air for the first time this season.
The Hawkeyes benefited from an aggressive tempo which helped create a flow that led Iowa to 545 yards of offense, an effort Stanley led with a 309-yard passing performance.
After connecting on just 52.9 percent of his passes in Iowa’s first two games, the Hawkeyes’ junior quarterback hit on 23-of-28 attempts against UNI.
That 82.1-percent touch — tarnished only by an ill-advised throw over the middle against an incoming rush that was picked off late the second quarter — was the result of a more relaxed approach from Stanley.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz suggested last week that he felt Stanley was pressing a bit in Iowa’s first two games, trying to do too much. He told his quarterback to just be himself and have fun with the game.
Stanley understood.
“He has a really good sense of what everybody is feeling out there on the field,’’ Stanley said. “I think he’s been around a lot of great players and knows when they’re trying to do too much. So maybe, yeah, I was trying to do more than I should, not allowing myself to have fun on the field.’’
On the ground, Toren Young and Mekhi Sargent combined for 164 of the 207 rushing yards the Hawkeyes gained.
Working with holes opened by a front five which utilized its third combination of starters in as many games, Iowa found a workable blend of the run and pass in the 81 plays it ran against the Panthers.
Ferentz saw it coming.
"I thought we had a better week of practice, particularly on the offensive side,'' Ferentz said, saying the combined 202 receiving yards provided on 15 catches by Nick Easley and Noah Fant led to a passing attack that "looked a little more representative of what we're trying to be.''
For Stanley, the "fun'' included a tempo that may not work against all Big Ten defenses, but was enough to keep UNI scrambling and limited substitution possibilities while Iowa took several steps forward as an offense.
“We executed in both the pass and run game, we played hard, and it felt good,’’ Stanley said. “It was something that we’re going to try to build on. We have to.’’