1. The road to recovery begins with a bus trip for Iowa.
The Hawkeyes are taking the bus to Illinois this year, looking to end a three-game losing streak against a Fighting Illini team looking to bounce back from a loss at Nebraska.
“We need to get back to playing the type of football that we know we are capable of playing,’’ Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse said. “That’s where it starts for us, playing Iowa football and we’ll need to. They have been moving the ball on offense pretty well. We need to bring our best this week.’’
2. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz has been saying all season that the Hawkeyes have two great tight ends.
The group that is selecting the winner of the John Mackey Award apparently agrees.
Junior Noah Fant and sophomore T.J. Hockenson were among eight players named Thursday as semifinalists for the award presented to college football’s top tight end.
Fant has 18 career touchdown receptions, the most ever by an Iowa tight end, and currently leads the Hawkeyes with six touchdown receptions for the season among his 35 catches for 453 yards.
Hockenson leads Iowa with 39 receptions for 615 yards and 615 receiving yards. He has scored four touchdowns. Finalists for the award will be announced next Thursday.
Fant and Hockenson are the first Hawkeyes to be selected as semifinalists for the Mackey since Allen Reisner in 2010.
3. Illinois’ offensive line includes three sophomores and a freshman in its starting five but its growth has helped the Illini offense average 549.3 yards, 348.3 rushing yards and 41 points in the team’s last three games.
“They’ve really been clipping along. The quarterback and running back have been playing with great confidence and probably the biggest change that I would cite would be their offensive line,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.
“They were a young group last year, a little rough around the edges, but they’re much improved as a group and they are allowing their offense to operate really efficiently.’’
4. Lovie Smith said Iowa’s defense is at where Illinois is working to get, delivering consistent performances.
“They play hard, they play sound and they’re playing a system they’ve been in for a lot of years,’’ the Illinois coach said. “It’s all those things. It creates the discipline that they have played with for many years. We need to make sure that is how we play with every snap.’’
5. Hawkeye quarterback Nate Stanley is trying to keep things as normal as he can this week while Iowa works to end its three-game losing streak.
“Every quarterback puts a lot of pressure on himself to perform, but you have to do what you can to not add additional pressure,’’ Stanley said. “You keep working hard, doing what you can to improve, but the approach has to stay the same.’’
6. Amani Jones began the season as Iowa’s opening-day starter at middle linebacker.
The Chicago native will take the field Saturday in a special teams role where he is helping make a difference.
“We’ve really encouraged him to embody the special teams role that he has and he’s done a great job with that,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “His attitude has been great. He’s practicing really well out there and really bringing a lot of energy. That’s just his nature. I think we’re in the right spot with him.’’
7. Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson is getting it done in the classroom as well as on the field. Nelson was named Thursday as a Google Cloud academic all-District 6 selection by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
The junior from Waukee is a two-time academic all-Big Ten selection who is a 3.86 student in accounting at Iowa.
On the field, Nelson has started all 10 games for Iowa and has 32 tackles this season. He is tied for sixth in the Big Ten with 6.5 sacks and has recorded eight tackles for a loss.
8. Iowa currently has 16 players committed to its 2019 recruiting class and coach Kirk Ferentz said that commitment is considered just that, a commitment.
As currently committed recruits entertain the idea of visiting other programs, Ferentz said doing so comes knowing that a scholarship offer could be pulled.
“We try to encourage that when players to commit to us, we encourage them to embrace that concept,’’ Ferentz said. “What they do, their actions kind of dictate what their intentions might be so if we see something that might be a little contradictory to a commitment, then we’ll have to consider it and talk about it and visit with the prospect about it.’’
The question was raised after Iowa linebacker commit Jestin Jacobs received an offer earlier this week from Ohio State and indicated he plans to visit there.
Ferentz said each situation is reviewed individually, but under NCAA rules he cannot discuss Jacobs’ situation in particular.
He expects Iowa’s current recruiting class to ultimately number 19-21 players, “somewhere around 20, give or take one or two.’’
9. Saturday’s game at Illinois will be preceded by what may be one of the shortest Senior Day ceremonies in Fighting Illini history.
Illinois has just nine seniors on its roster this season and continues to be one of the youngest teams in college football for a second straight year.
This is Illinois’ second straight nine-player senior class and after playing 22 true freshmen and starting 16 in 2017, the Fighting Illini played 18 true freshmen and six redshirt freshmen this season.
10. The weather forecast for Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game has changed a great deal throughout the week.
Prepare for anything.
The current National Weather Service forecast for Champaign is calling for afternoon rain mixing with snow later in the afternoon.
A midday high around 39 degrees is predicted with winds around 10 miles per hour.