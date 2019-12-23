Hawkeye 10 @ 10: Iowa enters bowl game as 2.5 point favorite

6. The Hawkeyes enter postseason play ranked in the top 12 in the country in three major defensive statistical categories.

Iowa ranks sixth nationally in scoring defense, allowing 12.3 points per game.

The Hawkeyes are also 12th in the country in total defense, allowing an average of 304.3 yards per game and 12th in passing defense at 184.2 yards per game.

7. A 52-35 win over UCLA has helped take a little of the heat off of USC coach Clay Helton, who says pressure accompanies coaching at one of the nation’s most tradition-rich programs.

“I’ll be honest, I love the expectations we have at USC. They’re the highest of the high,’’ Helton said. “We’re about championships. We're about playing at the highest level. To be able to compete at the highest level, that’s what you want.’’

8. Micah Hyde and George Kittle enjoyed productive weekends in the NFL, highlighting the work of Hawkeyes at the next level.

Hyde recorded six tackles and one assist for Buffalo in its loss to the Patriots while Kittle reached the end zone on one of his five catches that covered 79 yards for San Francisco in its win over the Los Angeles Rams.