Hawkeye 10 @ 10: Iowa enters bowl game as 2.5 point favorite

1. Iowa takes the field as a 2.5-point favorite in Friday’s Holiday Bowl against USC and coach Kirk Ferentz said he wouldn’t be surprised if the 7 p.m. match-up is a close one.
“I think most of our games, all of our losses, have gone down to the last minute. We have won a lot of wins that have gone that way, too,’’ Ferentz said. “We kind of live in a world of close football games. That’s been the nature of our program.’’
2. USC is preparing for its third Holiday Bowl appearance in six years.
The Trojans last played in San Diego in 2015, when Wisconsin’s Rafael Gaglianone kicked a game-winning 29-yard field goal with 2 minutes, 27 seconds remaining to give the Badgers a 23-21 win over USC.
The previous year, USC held off Nebraska 45-42 in a game which saw the teams combine for 1,040 total yards.
3. During a news conference in San Diego last week, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said he hopes that final plans for a tribute to coach Hayden Fry can be announced today.
“We’ll definitely honor his legacy,’’ Ferentz said.
Ferentz said he was reminded before leaving for San Diego by longtime Iowa administrative assistant Rita Foley that the Holiday Bowl was one of Fry’s favorites.
“He loved coming out here, loved everything about it,’’ Ferentz said. “Maybe there is some fate involved.’’
4. USC coach Clay Helton calls facing Iowa “a tremendous challenge’’ for his 8-4 team.
“You’re talking about two teams that are extremely hot down the stretch, finishing extremely strong,’’ Helton said. “Coach (Kirk Ferentz) brings in a defense that I think it one of the best in the country, only giving up 12.3 points a game. It will be a great challenge for our offense.’’
5. The area that impresses USC coach Clay Helton the most about the Hawkeye defense is their collective success.
“They do a tremendous job of limiting your possessions. They work as a team,’’ Helton said. “When you look at the numbers, to be plus-six in turnover margin, very limited in penalties, you’re not getting a tremendous number of possessions. … They get off the field on third down. If you’re not performing on third down, you’re in a world of hurt.’’
6. The Hawkeyes enter postseason play ranked in the top 12 in the country in three major defensive statistical categories.
Iowa ranks sixth nationally in scoring defense, allowing 12.3 points per game.
The Hawkeyes are also 12th in the country in total defense, allowing an average of 304.3 yards per game and 12th in passing defense at 184.2 yards per game.
7. A 52-35 win over UCLA has helped take a little of the heat off of USC coach Clay Helton, who says pressure accompanies coaching at one of the nation’s most tradition-rich programs.
“I’ll be honest, I love the expectations we have at USC. They’re the highest of the high,’’ Helton said. “We’re about championships. We're about playing at the highest level. To be able to compete at the highest level, that’s what you want.’’
8. Micah Hyde and George Kittle enjoyed productive weekends in the NFL, highlighting the work of Hawkeyes at the next level.
Hyde recorded six tackles and one assist for Buffalo in its loss to the Patriots while Kittle reached the end zone on one of his five catches that covered 79 yards for San Francisco in its win over the Los Angeles Rams.
Elsewhere, Noah Fant had a pair of receptions for 10 yards in Denver’s win over Detroit, Desmond King finished with two tackles and one assist for the Los Angeles Chargers in a loss to Oakland and Adrian Clayborn finished with one tackle for Atlanta in its win over Jacksonville.
9. The USC team Iowa will face on Friday is a young one.
The Trojans list only four seniors in their probable line up for the Holiday Bowl, in part a reflection of injuries that have forced 26 starters and key back-ups to miss game action this season.
10. While the Hawkeyes will likely be dealing with off and on rain in the days leading up to the Holiday Bowl, the current National Weather Service forecast for San Diego is now calling for a rain-free game day.
Sunny skies with a high of 60 degrees and an evening low of 43 are in the forecast for Friday.
The rest of the week leading up to the game includes a daily chance of rain with highs around 60 degrees.