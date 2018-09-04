Iowa linebackers settle in, a future Hawkeye settles on his college choice and a former Hawkeye settles on where to continue his career.
1. A new group of linebackers settled in Saturday for the Iowa football team, working through some in-game issues as expected and ultimately feeling like they made some progress over the course of four quarters in Iowa’s season-opening win.
“Just getting our foot in the door, getting guys their first starts and everything, that was big for us,’’ outside linebacker Nick Niemann said.
The Hawkeyes didn’t expect it to be all smooth sailing.
“Like coach (Seth) Wallace tells us, during the season there are going to be a lot of guys coming in and out as needed, filling roles and taking opportunities,’’ said Niemann, who finished with four tackles including dropping the Huskies’ D.J. Brown for a six-yard loss on a fourth-and-2 jet sweep attempt in the opening quarter.
2. With Saturday’s cancellation of the Iowa State season opener against South Dakota State, the Cyclones will be opening the season against Iowa for the first time in more than three decades.
The last time it happened in was in 1986 in a game that was the opener for both teams.
Iowa won that game 43-7 at Kinnick Stadium to begin a 9-3 season which ended with a win over San Diego State in the Holiday Bowl.
3. The defensive front four proved to be a tone-setting bell cow for Iowa on Saturday, something coach Kirk Ferentz wants to see continue.
“If we’re going to have a good defense, we’re going to need those guys to continue,’’ he said. “They’ve got to pace us a little bit, because we are pretty green behind them.’’
4. Iowa’s depth chart for Saturday’s game against Iowa State indicates a lineup change at middle linebacker.
Senior Jack Hockaday is listed as the Hawkeyes’ starter for the game against ISU after moving into the position after starter Amani Jones endured a rough first quarter in last weekend’s win over Northern Illinois.
Hockaday finished with five tackles and one tackle for a loss in the 33-7 win.
Other changes on this week’s depth chart reflect the return of the four linemen who were suspended for the season opener.
Alaric Jackson and Tristan Wirfs return to starting roles at offensive tackle, moving Mark Kallenberger and Dalton Ferguson to second-team spots on the depth chart.
On defense, Sam Brincks and Matt Nelson maintain their starting positions, with Cedrick Lattimore and Brady Reiff returning to the depth chart on the second team.
5. Iowa State starters Julian Good-Jones and De’Monte Ruth are expected to return to the Cyclones’ lineup in Saturday’s 4 p.m. game at Kinnick Stadium after serving suspensions last weekend.
Both are listed at the top of the depth chart for the game ISU released on Monday.
Good-Jones brings some versatility to the Iowa State front five and coach Matt Campbell said he unsure yet just where Good-Jones, who was expected to move from center to tackle this season, will fit into the mix.
“He’s one of the best five offensive linemen we have,’’ Campbell said. “I would expect to see him back in the starting lineup somewhere. Now where that is, we’ll take this week and figure it out.’’
6. Persistence paid off Saturday for an Iowa defense which held Northern Illinois to a minus-2 yards in the third quarter as the Hawkeyes separated themselves from the Huskies.
“You’ve just kind of got to stay after it,’’ linebacker Jack Hockaday said. “They’re going to make some plays, and we’re going to have some mistakes, but you’ve got to buckle down when it comes to making a stop.’’
7. Iowa will look to extend a string of three straight wins in its series against Iowa State on Saturday.
The Hawkeyes have not topped that streak of success against the Cyclones since winning 15 straight in the series from 1983-97.
The road team has won five of the last six games in this series, the exception being Iowa’s 42-3 win over ISU at Kinnick Stadium two years ago.
8. Michael Lois, a defensive lineman from Elkhorn, Wisconsin, joined Iowa’s 2020 recruiting class over the weekend.
Lois committed to the Hawkeyes while on a visit to Saturday’s game against Northern Illinois and then announced his decision on Twitter.
Rated as a three-star defensive end by 247Sports, the 6-foot-4, 260-pound end selected Iowa over an offer from Northern Illinois.
Lois is the second player to commit to Iowa’s 2020 class, joining quarterback Deuce Hogan.
9. Former Hawkeye Cedric Boswell has found a place to continue his football career.
The defensive back who left the Iowa program this summer will join Manny Rugamba in transferring to Miami (Ohio).
Boswell announced his decision on Twitter on Monday night.
“I would like to thank the entire University of Iowa coaching staff for offering me an opportunity to play for them, and the many memories that I had while I was there,’’ he wrote. “I would also like to officially announce that I will not be a part of the swarm and will be continuing my dreams at Miami of Ohio.’’
The move will bring Boswell back to Kinnick Stadium next season. Iowa opens its 2019 schedule with a game against the Red Hawks.
A redshirt sophomore, Boswell announced in June that he was leaving the Iowa program.
10. Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins was named the Big Ten offensive player of the week Monday after completing 22-of-30 passes for 313 yards and five touchdowns in the Buckeyes’ rout of Oregon State.
The league also announced that linebacker Jake Hansen of Illinois and defensive back Antoine Brooks of Maryland shared defensive player of the week honors.
Hansen recorded a school-record six tackles for a loss and had a career-high 15 tackles in the Illini’s win over Kent State while Brooks led the Terrapins with 11 tackles in a win over Texas.
Michigan’s Ambry Thomas and Minnesota’s Antoine Winfield were named the Big Ten co-special teams players of the week.
Thomas had a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the Wolverines’ loss to Notre Dame while Winfield returned a punt 76 yards for a score in a win over New Mexico State.
The Big Ten also split its freshman of the week award between receiver Jeshaun Jones of Maryland and receiver Rondale Moore of Purdue.
Jones became the first freshman in college football since Marcus Mariota in 2012 to pass for a touchdown, run for one and catch a touchdown pass in his first career game while Moore broke a 46-year-old Purdue record with 313 all-purpose yards against Northwestern.