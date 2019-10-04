Saturday’s game is a Michigan homecoming of a different type for one Iowa receiver, a game one Hawkeye calls the biggest of the season for Iowa.
All that and more, including a pair of expected sideline guests for the Hawkeyes at Saturday’s game, are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
1. Still adjusting to his new college home, Iowa receiver Oliver Martin returns to the Michigan campus where he spent the past two seasons. Martin has caught five passes for 28 yards and one touchdown this fall since transferring to the Hawkeye program in June.
The sophomore from Iowa City West left the Wolverines after participating in spring practices, a departure that still puzzles many of his former teammates.
Receiver Nico Collins, joined Martin among four receivers in Michigan’s 2017 recruiting class, told Mlive.com this week that it was “strange’’ that Martin departed.
“You make a decision best for you,’’ Collins told the website. “Wasn’t mad about it. He felt like that’s what he needed to do to chase his goal. He made the decision. We still support him. Not mad that he left. Just hoping the best for him.’’
2. Understanding Michigan’s mentality after losing its Big Ten opener and its desire not to fall two games behind frontrunners Ohio State and Penn State in the Big Ten East race, Iowa defensive back Geno Stone sees plenty of motivation for Iowa as well.
“We’ve got a great opportunity in front of us,’’ Stone said. “Our goal is to win the Big Ten, so we have to be ready to go each week. We’ll be prepared and ready to see what we can do against them.’’
3. Iowa players see Saturday’s 11 a.m. game at Michigan as the biggest test of the season for this 4-0 Hawkeye team.
“We’re going to play in a lot of big games this year, but this will be the biggest,’’ Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia said. “It’s that way because it is the one right in front of us and right now, it’s the game standing between us and what we want to get done.’’
4. The Hawkeyes will be chasing a rarity when they visit 19th-ranked Michigan on Saturday.
They’ll be attempting to defeat a ranked opponent on the road. Iowa has not beaten a top-20 team in a road game since winning 40-10 at 20th-rated Northwestern on Oct. 17, 2015.
5. Michigan players have their own motivation this week.
A loss to Wisconsin in the Wolverines’ Big Ten opener has reduced the margin for error for Michigan if it wants to remain in the race in the Big Ten East, where games against Penn State, Michigan State and Ohio State are still ahead on the Wolverines’ schedule.
“When you’re down and your back’s to the wall, you’ve got to come out an fight,’’ coach Jim Harbaugh said. “You’ve got to sustain. You’ve got to work harder. You’ve got to work smarter, be tougher, mentally and physically.’’
6. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said during his weekly radio show Wednesday that former Hawkeyes Fred Russell and T.J. Hockenson are expected to be on the Iowa sideline Saturday at Michigan Stadium.
“Maybe we can sneak T.J. in for a play or two,’’ Ferentz said.
With the Detroit Lions on a bye week, the former Hawkeye tight end is off this weekend as he works to recover from the concussion he suffered in Sunday’s NFL game against Kansas City.
7. Ranked 14th this week, Iowa has appeared in the Associated Press college football poll 324 times since the poll was first released in 1936.
The total is the fifth highest in the Big Ten, trailing Ohio State, Michigan, Wisconsin and Michigan State.
8. Kirk Ferentz said during his weekly radio show Wednesday that he was “saddened’’ that Grinnell College was suspending its football schedule for the remainder of the season because the NCAA Division III program had only 28 healthy players remaining on its roster.
“I hate to see that happen anywhere in any sport,’’ Ferentz said.
The segment also led to a history lesson about the founding of Grinnell College in 1846 in Davenport as Iowa College.
The story, chronicled in a 2009 story by former Quad-City Times reporter John Willard, pointed out that the college’s first home remains standing at 517 W. Seventh Street in Davenport, expanded and converted into a home.
9. The Hawkeyes have scored in every quarter of every game they have played this season, totaling 16 through four games.
The fourth quarter has been Iowa’s most productive quarter, accounting for 40 points.
The Hawkeyes have scored 34 points in the third quarter of games this season and have totaled 30 points in both the first and second quarters.
Iowa has outscored its opponents 74-20 in the second half of its games in 2019.
10. Iowa softball coach Renee Gillispie will be joined by Iowa deputy director of athletics Barbara Burke and Iowa special projects development officer Diane Thomason on Monday’s Ladies Day at the Davenport Grid Club.
The Hawkeyes’ second-year coach will join Quad-City area college and high school football coaches on the program for the noon luncheon at the Knights of Columbus, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport.
The Grid Club is open to the public and tickets, priced at $10, include a buffet luncheon and are available at the door.