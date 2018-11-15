Ihmir Smith-Marsette’s eye on the end zone, running back by committee and Illinois’ big-play offense are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10 @ 10.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10 @ 10:
1. One of few constants for the Iowa football team during its 6-4 start has been the work of Ihmir Smith-Marsette and the Hawkeye kickoff return unit.
Smith-Marsette averages 31.9 yards on returns, ranking second in the country after 15 returns this season.
As a group, Iowa ranks third nationally with an average of 28.5 yards per return and Smith-Marsette believes that success is a result of keeping his eye on the prize.
“What I think about is it could potentially go to the house,’’ he said. “I always thank everybody that blocks, and before we go out there, I tell them, ‘Hey, listen, this one could go to the house. Let’s go get it.’’’
That hasn’t happened yet, but Smith-Marsette and the kick return unit is giving Iowa an edge in field position.
“Go out there and attack each and every drive,’’ Smith-Marsette said. “Once I cross the 30, I’m confident the offense is going to do what they have to do to put the ball in the end zone.’’
Illinois has allowed one kick to be returned for a touchdown this season.
2. Offensive guard Ross Reynolds said the little things are separating the Hawkeye offense from achieving its objectives on the ground, where the goal is to average 4.5 yards per carry.
“It’s the detail things. I know that’s cliche, but it is the truth,’’ Reynolds said. “We have to keep focused on the details because they do make a difference.’’
Illinois has the Big Ten’s most porous run defense, allowing 247.9 yards per game on the ground.
3. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz does not believe that Iowa’s running backs by committee approach is impacting performance.
The Hawkeyes plan to continue to rotate Mekhi Sargent, Ivory Kelly-Martin and Toren Young at the position, where the three have combined to rush for 1,275 yards through 10 games.
“I think it’s a matter of us being a little more cohesive and trying to push this thing through,’’ Ferentz said. “It’s kind of like our team overall. We’ve got to push this thing through and do things a little better.’’
4. Reggie Corbin became Illinois’ first 1,000-yard rusher since 2010 last week when he topped that plateau with a 59-yard game on nine carries at Nebraska before exiting with a foot injury.
Coach Lovie Smith said he is “hopeful’’ that Corbin will be available to play against the Hawkeyes.
Before the junior reached 1,000 yards the last Illini back to top that mark was Mikel Leshoure who ran for a school-record 1,697 yards in 2010.
5. Receiver Tyrone Tracy saw action in his third game for Iowa last week and coaches have said the hope is for the freshman to still redshirt this season if at all possible.
That would limit Tracy to action in one more game for the Hawkeyes.
It’s part of the juggling act that is occurring as coaches work with changes made to redshirt rule.
Coach Kirk Ferentz has said Iowa’s objective remains to preserve potential redshirt candidates wherever possible, but position needs will ultimately dictate how that plays out.
6. Illinois quarterback A.J. Bush ran for 187 yards at Nebraska last week, breaking Juice Williams’ school record for rushing yards by a quarterback in a sing game but 13 yards.
“He’s a threat to run with it any time he has the ball in his hands,’’ Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse said. “He’s someone we’re going to have to be aware of and do what we can to take him off of his game.’’
7. Coach Kirk Ferentz said it is possible that sophomore punter Ryan Gersonde could see some action for Iowa moving forward, while still preserving a redshirt year.
Gersonde has not appeared in a game yet this season, but would still be able to redshirt if he were to punt in any of the Hawkeyes’ remaining games.
“Ryan is in a spot where we can play him without being penalized now, which is really nice,’’ Ferentz said. “There are probably a couple of other guys, too, that we’re looking at who might be able to help us in some way, maybe small roles, that type of thing, to help us win games.’’
Starting punter Colten Rastetter averaged 34.9 yards on seven punts last week.
8. From the perspective of NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr., three Hawkeye underclassmen rank among the top-10 draft picks at their respective positions if as draft-eligible players they were to leave college early and put their name into consideration for the 2019 NFL draft.
Updating his “big board’’ of prospects on Wednesday, Kiper lists Noah Fant as the No. 1 draft-eligible tight end and has T.J. Hockenson as the fifth-best draft-eligible tight end.
Kiper also has Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley listed at number nine among quarterback prospects.
9. The Illinois offense Iowa is preparing for is one of the most explosive in the nation.
The Fighting Illini rank fifth nationally with an average of 6.29 yards per carry and trail only Pittsburgh (7.63) and Clemson (7.07) with an average of 6.93 yards per carry in conference games at the FBS level.
Illinois leads the FBS with 30 runs of 30 or more yards this season, a collection that includes eight runs that have gone for 50 or more yards.
10. The National I-Club will host a Hawkeye Huddle on Saturday prior to the game at Illinois.
The free, pregame reception is scheduled to run from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Illinois Activities and Recreation Center, 201 E. Peabody St., in Champaign and is open to the public.
The huddle will include cash refreshments, snacks, door prizes and appearances by Herky and the Iowa cheerleaders.