Defensive cohesion and running back production have helped Iowa get off to a 2-0 start.
Thoughts on those areas, as well as Kirk Ferentz’s thoughts on some legendary prep coaches, are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10 @ 10.
Delivered each weekday at 10 a.m. at Hawkmania.com, your home for all things Iowa, here is today's daily dose of Hawkeye news and notes.
1. The work of Iowa’s defensive line through two games is even impressing the guys on the back end of the Hawkeye defense.
“Those guys are off to a great start,’’ free safety Jake Gervase said. “They’re doing a good job of fulfilling their responsibilities and they aren’t giving the opponents much of a chance to get anything going.’’
Iowa’s defense has given up an average of 199.5 yards through two games, more than 50 fewer yards than the second-most productive defense in the Big Ten, Michigan at 255 yards per game.
2. There is a chemistry developing on the Iowa defense that strong safety Amani Hooker says is working for the Hawkeyes.
“We’ve got each other’s backs,’’ Hooker said. “On the back end, we’ve got the linebackers’ backs and those guys have the backs of the defensive linemen. We’re in it together.’’
That is helping Iowa work a blend of experience and inexperience into a cohesive unit.
“We have some young guys at linebacker and at the corner spots, but they’re taking what they’re doing seriously and are making good progress,’’ Hooker said. “It’s coming together.’’
3. Toren Young and Mekhi Sargent will likely get the bulk of the carries in the Iowa backfield against Northern Iowa with Ivory Kelly-Martin still working through an ankle issue.
Young is meeting at least one objective of all Hawkeye running backs. He’s topping the five yards per carry goal, averaging 5.2 yards on his 29 carries through two games.
“If you’re averaging more than five, you’re helping move the ball,’’ Young said. “That’s the number the coaches want us to shoot for.’’
Kelly-Martin has averaged 3.9 yards per carry and Sargent has averaged 2.8 yards so far this season.
4. Marvin Sims, Jr., the son of the late Marvin Sims, Sr., will serve as the honorary captain for Iowa this week.
An Iowa City native, Sims is an Iowa graduate who has worked for Proctor & Gamble for 30 years.
His father died in April, 2010, following a battle with cancer and the Hawkeye football wore a helmet decal throughout the 2010 season in his honor.
Marvin Sims Sr., worked with student-athletes at Iowa for the final 16 years of his 22 years at the university, serving as a sports counselor in the Sports Medicine department at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
There, he assisted student-athletes in identifying and working through challenges during their collegiate experience.
Marvin Sims Jr., will accompany the Hawkeye captains to midfield for the coin toss before Saturday’s game and will be with the team in the locker room before and after the game.
5. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz took time Tuesday to salute to the work of high school coaches in the state.
He praised the commitment he’s seen from coaches not only to the game of football, but to work multiple sports.
“They’re doing it because they really love kids and they love coaching,’’ Ferentz said. “They’re not doing it because they’re trying to be whatever.’’
The topic came up as West Branch coach Butch Pedersen, the prep coach of former Hawkeyes Marv Cook and Bo Bower, nears his 300th win.
Ferentz rattled off a long list of coaches of a similar ilk, Lance Pedersen, Pat Mitchell, Ed Thomas, Duane Twait, Walt Fiegel, Curt Bladt.
“Curt, coaching at Harlan, think about how many bus rides Curt has taken. Football, wrestling, track, and it’s not like their away games are 10 miles down the road. All those guys I just mentioned in my mind are legends, and Butch is certainly in that category,’’ Ferentz said. “Those guys are rare people.’’
6. Northern Iowa has come close, but it has never won a football game in Iowa City.
Iowa leads the all-time series between the teams, 16-1, and of the 11 of the games between teams occurred before 1915.
The Hawkeyes’ only loss to the Panthers came in 1898 in Cedar Falls by an 11-5 score and UNI has paid for it ever since, losing by an average margin of 36.1 points.
That includes a 95-0 win by Iowa in 1914, the last time the teams for 81 years.
7. Ohio State is the only Big Ten program to have more active players on NFL opening-weekend rosters than Iowa.
A total of 26 Hawkeyes were on active rosters last weekend, a total topped by 13 collegiate programs led by 44 former Alabama players.
The Buckeyes had 36 players, topped only by the Tide and the 40 LSU players and 37 Florida players in the league.
Iowa’s total was matched by Michigan and Notre Dame.
8. Iowa fans will have a chance to take a look into the future tonight.
Hawkeye running back commitment Tyler Goodson and his North Gwinnett team from Georgia will be featured when ESPN televises a game between North Gwinnett and Walton, a pair of Class 7A powers in that state.
The game is scheduled to be televised at 6 p.m.
9. Three-time Grammy nominee Pat Green will perform “Wave on Wave,’’ the anthem of the Kinnick Wave that takes place at the end of the first quarter of Hawkeye home games, during halftime of Saturday’s game against Northern Iowa.
Green said the connection between his song and the tradition that has fans, players and officials at Iowa home games waving to patients at the neighboring University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital has caught him by surprise.
“It’s an unexpected joy,’’ Green said Tuesday.
10. Iowa assistant basketball coach Kirk Speraw is scheduled to be the featured speaker at Monday’s Davenport Grid Club luncheon.
Speraw will join Quad-City area high school and college football coaches on the program for the noon luncheon at the Knights of Columbus, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport.
Grid Club luncheons are open to the public and the $10 ticket, which can be purchased at the door, includes a buffet lunch.
