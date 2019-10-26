EVANSTON, Ill. — Mekhi Sargent believes the remade Iowa offensive line is making progress.
The junior running back senses better cohesion from a front five that started its third straight game together Saturday against Northwestern.
Alaric Jackson, Landan Paulsen, Tyler Linderbaum, Mark Kallenberger and Tristan Wirfs provided both pass protection and run blocking more consistently as the Hawkeyes took down the Wildcats 20-0.
Iowa rushed for 123 yards, a 20-yard improvement from its effort a week earlier against Purdue, and was able to maintain a five-minute advantage in possession time to keep the ball out of Northwestern’s hands.
"You can tell they’re getting used to being out there together," Sargent said. "They’re doing a good job, and it’s starting to show."
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said he believed the Hawkeyes turned in a more consistent effort.
Still, Wirfs sees room for continued improvement.
"We’ve got to keep pushing forward," he said. "There are still a lot of things we can clean up and the bye week, it will give us a chance to work on that."
Second pick: Chauncey Golston ended Northwestern’s first possession of the game with the second interception of his career.
"The credit goes to Brady Reiff," Golston said. "He tipped the ball, and if he doesn’t do that, I don’t get to it. I was glad it worked out the way it did."
The junior defensive end picked off an Aidan Smith pass on a third-and-five play from the Northwestern 19-yard line and returned it to the 21, where Iowa was unable to capitalize on the field position and ultimately missed a field goal.
Golston’s first career pick came during Iowa’s Outback Bowl victory over Mississippi State.
First start: Dane Belton became the first true freshman this season and the 25th during coach Kirk Ferentz’s 21-year tenure to start for Iowa.
"He’s been coming along, doing good things," Ferentz said.
The Hawkeyes opened the game with a 4-2-5 formation on defense that included Belton in the "cash" position.
The defensive back from Tampa responded with five tackles including one for a loss.
Out of action: Starting tight end Nate Wieting and second-team offensive guard Justin Britt joined the Hawkeyes’ list of injured players Saturday.
They joined wide receiver Brandon Smith, linebacker Kristian Welch and offensive guard Kyler Schott in missing the Northwestern game because of injuries.
Shaun Beyer stepped into Wieting’s spot at tight end while Levi Paulsen shifted from second-team right tackle to guard in place of Britt during pregame warm-ups.
As expected. Tyrone Tracy Jr. replaced Smith in the lineup. The start was the third for the redshirt freshman.
Coming up empty: When Iowa failed to score following Golston’s interception in the first quarter, it marked the first time in 25 tries this season the Hawkeyes were unable to collect points after reaching the red zone.
A carry by Sargent moved the ball to the Northwestern 17-yard line on Iowa’s second drive of the game.
Quarterback Nate Stanley was sacked for a loss of four yards on third down and Keith Duncan missed a field goal for just the third time in his first 20 tries of the season to temporarily keep the Hawkeyes off the board.
Topping 1,000: Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette became the 42nd player in Hawkeye history to record 1,000 receiving yards.
The junior reached that plateau with his second reception Saturday on a 7-yard pass from Nate Stanley which moved the chains on a third-and-6 play from the Iowa 25-yard line.
Putting up zeroes: Iowa’s defense has been denying Big Ten opponents with regularity recently.
"It's something we take a lot of pride in, keeping the opponent off the board," defensive end A.J. Epenesa said. "It's the goal every time we step on the field, but in Big Ten football, it's hard to do."
Saturday’s 20-0 shutout was the fourth in the Hawkeyes’ last 11 conference games, including a game against Rutgers this season and wins over Maryland and Illinois during the second half of the 2018 season.
Fall drive: Iowa’s field goal drive in the second quarter was the Hawkeyes’ third 15-play drive of the season, matching the longest of the year by the Hawkeyes.
All three have resulted in field goals, a game-opening kick from 25 yards by Keith Duncan at Iowa State and a 30-yard field goal that opened Iowa’s game against Purdue. Duncan hit from 40 yards with his second-quarter field goal against the Wildcats.