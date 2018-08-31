Got your game face on?
The water tower is painted, the new north end zone grandstand is ready for its first fans, the honorary captain has been selected and Iowa kicks off a new season at 2:40 p.m. on Saturday, hosting Northern Illinois.
All that and more are part of your daily dose of Hawkeye news and notes, the Hawkeye 10@10, served up weekdays at 10 a.m. at Hawkmania.com, your home for all things Iowa.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10 @ 10:
1. Matt Hankins looks forward to bringing a little Texas heat to the cornerback position this season.
“I’ve always tried to play with a little edge,’’ he said. “Some of that comes from where I’m from. If you’re going to play high school football in Texas, you’re going to be play tough and hard. That does carry over. It’s how you have to play the game.’’
Hankins shares Texas roots with the player he is replacing in the lineup, Josh Jackson.
“We bonded here right away because of that,’’ Hankins said. “We were a couple of Texas guys who grew up playing the game.’’
2. Instincts will play a big part in how running back Ivory Kelly-Martin operates in his first collegiate start Saturday.
“Getting a feel for how they go about it, what can work for me, that’s where I always start,’’ the sophomore said. “I’m looking forward to being out there and doing some good things. The instincts, they a big part of it.’’
3. The new north end zone grandstands open to the public for the first time Saturday.
The area remains a construction zone and all restrooms and concessions this season will be portable and primarily located in a fenced off area on Evashevski Drive north of the actual stadium structure.
University officials have worked to communicate that fact with fans who have purchased tickets for seats in that area throughout the offseason.
“We’ve had a lot of direct communications with those folks and we feel like we’ve done everything we can to let people know how things will be set up this year,’’ said Charlie Taylor, Iowa’s associate athletics director for strategic communications.
Damian Simcox, assistant athletics director for facilities, said officials will be surveying how things work on Saturday and will make adjustments as needed.
“We feel like we have a pretty good plan in place, but once we see how people move around inside the fence there may be some changes if needed,’’ Simcox said.
Crews will continue to work on the nearly $90 million project each week throughout the season, cleaning up and getting the facility game-ready by Thursday each week.
The project remains on schedule to be completed next summer.
4. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz is among those anxious to experience what Kinnick Stadium is like with fans filling seats in the new north end zone grandstand.
“It’s really awesome on the field to see it, and it was good in April but it’s like way better now,’’ Ferentz said. “Probably the neatest moment a week ago Saturday, we were watching our (Kids Day) scrimmage tape. … I can’t tell you why, but seeing it on video was like, wow, that looks really imposing. I can’t wait to see the fans in it. Hopefully we’re going to make them be loud and not sit on their hands. That’s the challenge for us.’’
5. Like Iowa, Northern Illinois’ game is built around running the football.
The Huskies averaged 4.14 yards per carry last season and quarterback Marcus Childers brings a duel-threat game to the position.
He threw for 1,674 yards and rushed for 473 a year ago while earning freshman of the year honors in the Mid-American Conference.
6. Julian Vandervelde is Iowa’s honorary captain for Saturday’s game.
The Davenport Central alum and 2010 all-Big Ten offensive lineman for the Hawkeyes will accompany the Hawkeye captains to the center of the field for Saturday’s pregame coin toss and will be with the team in the locker room before and after the game.
7. Northern Illinois coach Rod Carey is an Indiana graduate and he has had no problem getting the Huskies ready to play Big Ten opponents.
His first coaching win at Northern Illinois came at Iowa in 2013 and the Huskies are 4-1 against Big Ten opponents during his tenure.
The lone loss came by a 20-13 score at No. 1 Ohio State in 2015.
8. Maybe you can get there from here.
At least one piece of the Iowa City area road construction puzzle is scheduled to open before Saturday’s game.
Closed since spring as a replacement was built, the Park Road Bridge leading from Dubuque Street to the west side of the Iowa River near Hancher Auditorium is scheduled to open to traffic at 6 a.m. today.
That’s the good news.
The bad?
Dubuque Street remains open to one lane of inbound traffic off of Interstate 80 as the flood mitigation project continues to raise that roadway.
9. Looking to avoid the plentiful road construction in and around Kinnick Stadium?
Take the train.
The Hawkeye Express begins its 15th season of operation on Saturday, shuttling fans from a station across U.S. Highway 6 from the Coral Ridge Mall to a stairway just outside of the stadium.
Round-trip tickets can be purchased on site for cash only, priced at $15 for adults with children ages 12 and under free.
Parking at that site is free and fans can begin boarding three hours prior to kickoff, 11:30 this week.
Return trips begin at the start of the fourth quarter.
10. Iowa coaches will be among more than 800 high school, junior college and college football coaching staffs wearing American Football Coaches Association patches on their shirts this weekend.
Coaches are working to promote their organization and bring awareness to its programs.
Founded in 1922, the AFCA currently has more than 11,000 members from the high school to professional levels.