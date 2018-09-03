Labor Day is just that, a work day for the Iowa football team.
With Thursday as the weekly day off for Hawkeye players, the team is two days into preparations for Saturday’s 4 p.m. game against Iowa State.
The Hawkeye 10@10 is pushing forward as well, serving up your daily dose of Hawkeye news and notes each weekday at 10 a.m. at Hawkmania.com, your home for all things Iowa.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. It didn’t surprise quarterback Nate Stanley when Toren Young provided the Hawkeyes with a second-half spark Saturday.
Young positioned Iowa to extend a 3-0 lead with a 40-yard run during a third-quarter touchdown drive.
“Toren ran extremely hard. The combination of that, the play calling and the offensive line gave us the opportunity to do well and Toren took advantage of that,’’ Stanley said.
“Pretty sure he ran over a few guys there in the second half. He’s always preparing like he’s going to be in there and it paid off.’’
2. Depth had a lot to do with Iowa’s defense being able to wear down the Northern Illinois offense in the second half.
Even with two tackles serving one-game suspensions, the Hawkeyes were able to make the most of what will likely be at least an eight-player rotation on the defensive front.
“Having the ability to rotate guys and keeping fresh guys on the field was big,’’ defensive end Parker Hesse said.
He also suggested that teammates from the other side of the ball factored into Iowa’s readiness.
“It’s also a testament to our offense and the quality of players we practiced against for the last four weeks,'' Hesse said. "There’s a pretty high standard that we’re used to playing against and I think that helps us anytime we play competition.’’
3. With weather canceling Iowa State’s opener on Saturday, Iowa won’t have any game tape to work with to prepare for the Cyclones.
ISU coach Matt Campbell does have experience in dealing with this type of situation.
In 2015, his Toledo team had its season opener against Stony Brook cancelled because of weather issues. The following week, the Rockets traveled to Arkansas and defeated the 18th-rated Razorbacks 16-12.
4. Hayden Fry wasn’t able to attend this year’s FRY Fest but the coach who rebuilt the Hawkeye program had a chance to speak with coach Kirk Ferentz before Saturday’s 33-7 win over Northern Illinois.
Fry spoke with Ferentz and other assistants from his 1983 staff honored Friday prior to the win that allowed Ferentz to pass Fry on Iowa’s all-time wins list.
“I stepped out to the reception and we all had a chance to visit with him,’’ Ferentz said. “He sounded great, still telling the same bad jokes, but he sounded great and I think we’re all sharing in this.’’
5. Saturday was a day of firsts at Kinnick Stadium, with Iowa starting a front four on defense that consisted only of players from Iowa high school programs.
That was the first time in coach Kirk Ferentz’s 20 seasons that had happened.
Iowa also started five in-state players on offense, a first since the third week of the 2016 season when five natives of the state started on the offensive line in a loss to North Dakota State.
6. If you were still hoping to purchase tickets for Saturday’s Iowa-Iowa State game, you’re too late.
Iowa announced late Friday that both this week’s game against the Cyclones and the Sept. 22 Big Ten opener against Wisconsin are sold out/
Only a handful of single tickets for the Sept. 15 game against Northern Iowa remain.
7. Tyler Wiegers got the start at quarterback for Eastern Michigan and the graduate transfer from Iowa delivered in a big way in his debut over the weekend.
Wiegers completed 18-of-21 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles defeated Monmouth University 51-17 on Friday.
Wiegers will be in familiar territory Saturday when Eastern Michigan plays at Purdue.
8. Two dozen former Hawkeyes landed spots on 53-man NFL rosters announced Sunday.
By team, here is how they line up at the start of the 2018 season: Baltimore, OL Marshal Yanda; Buffalo, DB Micah Hyde; Chicago, OL James Daniels; Cleveland, DL Carl Davis, LB Christian Kirksey, WR Derrick Willies; Denver, LB Josey Jewell, LS Casey Kreiter; Green Bay, OL Bryan Bulaga, DB Josh Jackson, DL Mike Daniels; Jacksonville, Tevaun Smith (injured reserve); Kansas City, OL Ike Boettger, LB Anthony Hitchens, LB Ben Niemann; Los Angeles Chargers, DB Desmond King; Los Angeles Rams, OL Austin Blythe; Minnesota, DL Jaleel Johnson, OL Riley Reiff; New England, DL Adrian Clayborn; San Francisco, QB C.J. Beathard, TE George Kittle; Tampa Bay, OL Adam Gattis; Washington, OL Brandon Scherff.
9. While two dozen former Hawkeyes earned spots on 53-man rosters for NFL teams, a number of players from Iowa were among players cut as teams pared down their rosters.
Some, like Carl Davis and Ike Boettger, quickly found a spot with different teams. Davis was cut by Baltimore but was picked up by Cleveland and Boettger went from Buffalo to Kansas City, mirroring routes other Hawkeyes hope to take.
Others, like Riley McCarron of New England, were signed to practice squad rosters by the team which cut them.
Hawkeyes who were cut by NFL teams include Andrew Donnal of Baltimore, LeShun Daniels of Green Bay, Henry Krieger Coble of the Los Angeles Rams, Marshal Koehn of the New York Giants, James Butler of Oakland, Nathan Bazata of Tampa Bay, Akrum Wadley of Tennessee and three additional Hawkeyes with New England, Cole Croston, Matt Tobin and James Ferentz.
10. If the current forecast is to be believed, expect another soggy tailgate Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.
The current National Weather Service forecast for Iowa City calls for showers and thunderstorms likely with a high of 72 degrees and a 60 percent chance of your brats being rained upon.