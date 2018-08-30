Rotating linebackers, the return game and a former Hawkeye in the Huskies’ lineup are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10 @ 10.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10 @ 10:
1. Amani Jones, Nick Niemann and Kristian Welch are listed as Iowa’s starting linebackers for Saturday’s 2:40 p.m. game against Northern Illinois, but don’t be surprised if the Hawkeyes rotate a bit with three first-year starters at the positions.
“It’s like anything, you never know until yet get on the game field how the guys are going to play,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.
Ferentz suggested that there are probably 4-6 players still battling for the top three linebacker positions.
Senior Jack Hockaday, sophomore Barrington Wade and redshirt freshman Djimon Colbert as the back-ups on this week’s depth chart and Ferentz lists true freshman Dillon Doyle among players who have had impressive fall camps.
“Things can change,’’ he said, pointing to Pat Angerer’s emergence in the middle of the 2008 season. “But, if a guy’s out there Saturday and playing well, he’s probably not coming out,’’ Ferentz said.
2. Cleaning residue left in the northwest corner of the field by a thunderstorm on Tuesday night, Iowa officials expect to restore and clean the entire Field Turf surface at Kinnick Stadium before Saturday’s Hawkeye opener against Northern Illinois.
Some mud and gravel were left behind in a small area in the northwest corner of the field once water from heavy rains drained from the surface.
The situation was created by the volume of rain which fell in a short period of time and was unrelated to the north end zone grandstand project.
The field is expected to be ready to go by Friday.
3. Quarterback Nate Stanley welcomes the chance to open his second season under center for the Hawkeyes.
“It’s a different feel,’’ the junior said. “The experience I gained last year, it’s only going to help me now and I like where we are headed as an offense.’’
Stanley welcomes the pressure that accompanies the task.
“It’s a good thing,’’ he said. “If you’re a Division I athlete, you want that pressure. If you didn’t welcome it, nothing special would happen. I’m looking forward to making it work this season.’’
4. Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Kyle Groeneweg top the Hawkeye depth chart in the return game, listed 1-2 in both punt and kick returns.
It’s a role Smith-Marsette looks forward to as a way to help the team.
“It’s a chance to help put the offense in a good spot and set them up to go to work,’’ Smith-Marsette said.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said there is a lot to like about the sophomore receiver.
“He’s just a football guy. He’s got a little wiggle to him and part of being a return guy is you’ve got to want to do it because it takes a little courage, and he’s really excited about it,’’ Ferentz said, adding that the Hawkeyes have additional experience in Groeneweg, who returned punts and kicks at Sioux Falls before transferring from the Division II program, and Ivory Kelly-Martin , who worked in Iowa’s return game last year.
“I think maybe we have some guys who can give us a little octane back there,’’ Ferentz said.
5. Two Iowa assistants, receivers coach Kelton Copeland and offensive line coach Tim Polasek, previously coached at Northern Illinois.
Both worked there in 2013 when the Huskies won 30-27 at Iowa, with Polasek moving on after that season and Copeland remaining until 2016 when he joined the Hawkeyes’ staff.
Copeland actually was Northern Illinois’ recruiter for Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin when he was playing for Oswego East.
6. There will be a one-time Hawkeye in the lineup Saturday for Northern Illinois.
Jalen Embry is expected to start at cornerback for the Huskies in the 2:40 p.m. opener at Kinnick Stadium.
Embry attended Iowa as a freshman in 2014 but transferred to Iowa Central Community College just weeks before the start of the 2015 season.
A product of King High School in Detroit, Embry recorded 33 tackles last season for the Huskies while breaking up three passes and recorded a pair of tackles for a loss.
7. The Iowa game is the first of a number of tests for Northern Illinois this season.
The Huskies host Utah next week, travel to Florida State on Sept. 22 and visit BYU on Oct. 27.
“We welcome those kinds of challenges. That’s part of what our program is all about,’’ said Northern Illinois defensive tackle Jack Heflin, a former Erie-Prophetstown prep who will be featured in Friday’s Quad-City Times.
8. Chad Greenway, a former Iowa and Minnesota Vikings linebacker, will be on hand Friday to open the newest Chad’s Locker location at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
The new Chad’s Locker will provide pediatric patients and their families with access to electronics including iPads, portable DVD players, laptops and Xboxes during hospital stays.
The Iowa City location will be the eighth Chad’s Locker. Established in 2008 by the Chad Greenway Lead the Way Foundation provides seriously ill and physically challenged children with daily support and life-changing experiences.
9. Former Hawkeye Tyler Wiegers remains in the mix to start at quarterback for Eastern Michigan in its Friday season opener against Monmouth University.
Coach Chris Creighton has declined to identify this week who would open under center in the season opener, but the Iowa graduate transfer remains in the mix.
“We have a number of quality quarterbacks on our roster and a number of guys have been getting reps with the first group,’’ Creighton said during a Mid-American Conference teleconference on Monday.
10. Members of Iowa’s 30th athletics hall of fame class will be honored at Friday’s FRYFest, participating in a 10:15 a.m. panel discussion and an 11 a.m. autograph session at the Coralville Marriott and Convention Center.
Football players Jared DeVries and Bob Sanders, wrestler Jeff McGinness, baseball player Chris Hatcher, women’s track athlete Kineke Alexander, women’s soccer player Sarah Lynch and women’s gymnast Alexis Maday are all being honored this year.
The group will be formally inducted into the hall of fame during a 6:30 p.m. ceremony which follows a 5 p.m. reception and will be recognized at Saturday’s football game against Northern Illinois.
The ceremony and reception are open to the public and tickets, priced at $20 apiece, can be purchased at the door at the Marriott.