Nate Stanley’s football work, leadership in the secondary and competition in the kicking game are all a part of today’s Hawkeye 10 @ 10.
A look at weekend action of former Hawkeyes in the NFL and an injury to a former Iowa quarterback elsewhere in college football are all part of your daily dose of Iowa news and notes.
1. Quarterback Nate Stanley has gained 40 yards on 17 carries in Iowa’s first three games, opportunities the senior is looking for when defenses opt to add to their pass coverage commitment.
“When they are adding the coverage, it certainly makes it more difficult to throw the ball down the field, but at the same time you’d better be really tight and you’d better be really disciplined in your containment of the quarterback or otherwise there’s some opportunities to use your feet and pick up some yardage,’’ Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said.
“Those are things that we’ve talked about. If you look at (Stanley’s) development over the last three years, he’s certainly been more willing to make plays with his feet and it’s helped our offense.’’
2. Jack Koerner and Kaevon Merriweather have both started for Iowa at free safety this season, in part because of a sprain which kept Merriweather off the field in the Hawkeyes’ last two games.
The situation has allowed Koerner to progress quickly and create what defensive coordinator Phil Parker expects to be a very competitive situation once Merriweather returns at full strength.
Parker also figures playing time at the point will be determined in practice.
“That’s the great thing. The players usually decide who is playing, their preparation and understanding, how they take command of the back end,’’ Parker said. “The hardest thing is because you’ve got Geno (Stone) over there, he does a good job, controls part of it, but you also need a good free safety to be the commander, too.’’
3. Nate Wieting’s play at tight end has pleased Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, who says growth within the position group has been encouraging.
“Right now, our tight ends are growing into a role where they can get some more touches, but the reality is that we have some very capable receivers,’’ Ferentz said.
“… With the things we have asked them to do, we feel like they have done a pretty good job. I don’t think you can undervalue the contribution of a guy like Nate Wieting makes to the whole offense and the things that he’s out there doing. He plays a multitude of positions for us and does a lot of things.’’
4. When Iowa’s secondary regains full health, Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker envisions the Hawkeyes using both 4-3 and 4-2-5 defensive alignments.
“I think we’ll go both ways depending on who we are playing and what their personnel is going to be,’’ Parker said. “If we can adjust, we’re going to try and get into match personnel as much as we can.’’
That’s been a challenge so far because of injuries on the back end of the Iowa defense, limiting the Hawkeyes to a 4-3 alignment nearly exclusively in its first three games.
5. Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods likes the competition he views as ongoing between Hawkeye kickers Keith Duncan and Caleb Shudak.
“I think we’re blessed with two really good kickers and two guys that are competitive every single day in both kickoffs and field goals. They push each other,’’ Woods said. “They make each other better.’’
Duncan has handled field goals and extra points through Iowa’s first three games while Shudak has kicked off.
6. It was a productive day Sunday for Anthony Hitchens and George Kittle, highlighting the work of former Hawkeyes in the NFL.
Hitchens finished with six tackles and two assists and Ben Niemann had one tackle and one assist for the Chiefs in a win over the Ravens while Kittle caught six passes for 57 yards for the 49ers in a win over the Steelers.
Elsehwere, Micah Hyde had four tackles and one assist for the Bills in a win over Bengals and Desmond King finished with four tackles and returning one kick 23 yards for the Chargers in a loss to the Texans.
In the Packers win over the Broncos, Josh Jackson finished with one stop for Green Bay while Josey Jewell had five tackles and one assist and Noah Fant caught three passes for 37 yards for Denver.
In other NFL games, T.J. Hockenson had one catch for one yard in the Lions’ win over the Eagles, Adrian Clayborn had one tackle for the Falcons in a loss to the Colts and Anthony Nelson had one tackle for the Buccaneers in a loss to the Giants.
7. Former Hawkeye quarterback Ryan Boyle injured his left knee during the first series of Indiana State’s 16-6 win over Eastern Illinois on Saturday and did not return to the game.
Boyle completed the only pass he attempted and carried twice for one yard in the win.
Elsewhere, former Iowa end Romeo McKnight totaled two tackles and one sack in addition to recording two quarterback hurries for Illinois State in its win over Northern Arizona, Missouri State’s Angelo Garbutt had four tackles in a loss Kennesaw State and Cedric Boswell finished with three tackles and one assist for Miami (Ohio) in its 76-5 loss at Ohio State.
8. Five former Iowa players are among players selected by the Iowa High School Athletic Association for induction to its football hall of fame.
Kevin Braddock of West Branch, Ed Donovan of Solon, Matt Kroul of Mount Vernon, Tyler Sash of Oskaloosa and Parker Wildeman of Cherokee will be honored on Nov. 22 during the Iowa Class 4A state championship game in Cedar Falls.
9. Former Iowa quarterback Chuck Long is scheduled to be the featured speaker today at the weekly Davenport Grid Club luncheon.
Long will join Quad-City area high school and college football coaches on the program that begins at noon at the Knights of Columbus, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport.
The event is open to the public and $10 tickets, available at the door, include a buffet lunch.
10. The weather forecast for Saturday’s Iowa-Middle Tennessee State game is worth keeping an eye on during upcoming days.
The current National Weather Service forecast calls for a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high temperature of 73 degrees.