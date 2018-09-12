As Iowa works toward consistency on offense, the Hawkeye 10 @ 10 consistently brings you news and notes.
Today’s edition includes Hawkeyes talking consistency, Iowa’s approach to redshirting and a former Hawkeye seeing his first collegiate action in football.
Hawkmania.com, your home for all things Iowa, here is today’s Hawkeye 10 @ 10: 1. There will be familiar faces on the other sideline for a second straight week as Iowa prepares to face a second straight instate opponent in Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. game against Northern Iowa.
“I know some of their guys, have competed against them in high school or junior college,’’ receiver Nick Easley said. “There will be a lot of Iowa guys on the field and I know they’ll want to bring their best, just like we do.’’
2. Tight end T.J. Hockenson joins teammates Nick Easley and Nate Stanley in saying that Iowa is getting production on the practice field that isn’t carrying over to games yet.
He views that as something that has to ultimately happen if Iowa is going to be in a position to have sustained offensive success.
“We have to be able to carry over what we’re doing in practice to games,’’ Hockenson said. “It’s about being consistent over 60 minutes. We’ve been OK in the second half so far, but you’ve got make it happen for the full 60.’’
3. Iowa’s leading tackler through two games is senior Jack Hockaday, who made his first career start last week against Iowa State. Hockaday has 13 stops on the season from his spot at middle linebacker.
Coach Kirk Ferentz likes what he has seen from Hockaday but says like the rest of the Hawkeyes, he has work to do.
“We got away with a few things that could have been costly (in the Iowa State game), so, we still have a lot to work on,’’ Ferentz said. “Jack has got some stuff on his list, too.’’
4. Iowa’s defense has rated among the nation’s best during the opening weeks of the season.
The Hawkeyes rank fifth nationally in the Football Bowl Subdivision in allowing 199.5 yards per game and are second in the country to Arizona State with nine sacks through two games.
Iowa is also second nationally in allowing five points per game.
5. Five true freshmen have seen action so far this season for Iowa, and coach Kirk Ferentz said the plan for in-game evaluations of first-year personnel really hasn’t changed since the start of the season.
“We came in in with a tentative plan in August, and the idea was to reassess things over the bye week,’’ he said. “That’s kind of where we’re at right now.’’
All five, linebacker Dillon Doyle, running back Henry Geil, defensive tackle Tyler Linderbaum, safety Kaevon Merriweather and receiver Nico Ragaini, played in Iowa’s opener against Northern Illinois but did not see the field last week against Iowa State.
6. Iowa used only six offensive linemen in last week’s win over Iowa State.
After starting in place of suspended tackles Alaric Jackson and Tristan Wirfs in the opener against Northern Illinois, neither Dalton Ferguson or Mark Kallenberger saw any playing time against the Cyclones.
7. Ahmad Wagner, a former Iowa basketball player, saw his first action on the football field for Kentucky on Saturday.
The junior wide receiver who did not appear in a season-opening win over Central Michigan, did not record any stats but did play in the Wildcats’ 27-16 road win at Florida.
The win ended one of college football’s longest losing streaks.
Kentucky moved to 2-0 by ending a 31-game losing streak to the Gators with the win, the fourth-longest streak in NCAA history in an uninterrupted series.
8. BTN Tailgate, now in its third season, will be in Iowa City on the morning of Sept. 22.
The two-hour telecast will begin at 9 a.m. from the Iowa campus and will include interaction with fans, guests, football analysis and special features.
Dave Revsine hosts the show which also features Gerry DiNardo, Anthony “Spice’’ Adams, Michelle McMahon and for the first time this fall will include former Illinois running back Howard Griffith.
9. Prepare yourself. Here is your Tigerhawk on the water tower tidbit of the week.
The height of the water tower tank is 70 feet.
10. Three-time Grammy nominee Pat Green will perform at halftime of Saturday’s game against Northern Iowa.
Green will join the Hawkeye Marching Band and the UNI Panther Marching Band in performing “Wave on Wave,’’ the anthem of the Iowa Wave that takes place at the end of the first quarter of each home game to patients at neighboring University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
Green will perform from the stands near the south end zone with 50 members from each band as both bands create images on the field for the children to view during the performance.
Iowa, Iowa State game photos
090818-Iowa-Football-001
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz places a hand on the statue of Nile Kinnick as he enters Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-002
Iowa State Cyclones players arrive before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-003
Iowa Hawkeyes players arrive at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-004
Iowa cheerleaders anticipate the arrival of the team before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-005
Iowa students rush for seats before the game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-006
Iowa students rush for seats before the game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-007
A banner paid for by Progress Iowa is flown around Kinnick Stadium before the game in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-008
An inscription is seen on the back of a statue of Nile Kinnick before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-009
Iowa State Cyclones players arrive before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-010
Fans and cheerleaders line up around a statue of Nile Kinnick before the team arrives before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-011
Iowa fan Marty Polka waves to other fans before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-012
Fans cheer before the game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-013
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz places a hand on the statue of Nile Kinnick as he enters Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-014
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz waits for Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell to come to centerfield for the handshake before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-015
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz waits for Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell to come to centerfield for the handshake before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-016
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz and Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell shake hands before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-017
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz and Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell chat before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-018
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass under pressure from Iowa State Cyclones defensive lineman Ray Lima (76) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-019
Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Nick Niemann celebrates after a sack during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-020
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Matt Nelson (96) sacks Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Kyle Kempt (17) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-021
Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Kyle Kempt drops back to pass during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday. Kempt left the game in the second half with an injury.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-022
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) runs the ball as he's hit by Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Greg Eisworth (12) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-023
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) carries the ball after a short pass completion during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-024
Iowa State Cyclones running back David Montgomery (32) is brought down by Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jack Hockaday (48) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-025
An Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleader gets fans in the student section riled up during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-026
Iowa Hawkeyes fans wave to kids at the Stead Family Children's Hospital during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-027
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Matt Nelson (96) jumps to try and tip a pass by Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Kyle Kempt (17) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-028
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Toren Young (28) braces for a hit by Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Lawrence White (11) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-029
Iowa State Cyclones running back David Montgomery (32) finds an opening to run during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-030
Iowa State Cyclones running back David Montgomery (32) is hit by a number of Iowa Hawkeyes defenders during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-031
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Toren Young (28) rushes as Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Bobby McMillen III (44) grabs at his ankles during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-032
Iowa Hawkeyes players run off the field at the end of the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-033
Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Keegan Render (69) and defensive end Parker Hesse (40) carry the Cy-Hawk Trophy off the field after winning their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-034
Iowa Hawkeyes fans in the student section cheer as the team walks off the field after winning their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-035
Iowa Hawkeyes players walk off the field with the Cy-Hawk Trophy after their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-036
Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Keegan Render (69) looks back at teammates as he helps carry the Cy-Hawk Trophy off the field after winning their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-037
Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) gestures to fans as he walks off the field after their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-038
Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Keegan Render (69) helps carry the Cy-Hawk Trophy off the field after winning their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-039
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) pulls in a pass before being brought down by Iowa State Cyclones defensive back D'Andre Payne (1) on the 2-yard line on a scoring drive in the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-040
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) is brought down by Iowa State Cyclones defensive back D'Andre Payne (1) on the 2-yard line on a scoring drive during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-041
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent runs in for a 2-yard touchdown as Iowa State Cyclones defensive back D'Andre Payne falls behind him during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday. It was the only touchdown scored in this year's Cy-Hawk game.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-042
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders hold up an "I" sign as the stadium chants "I-O-W-A" after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-043
Iowa State Cyclones tight end Chase Allen (11) makes a catch as he's hit by Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jack Hockaday (48) during the third quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-044
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent runs the ball as Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Mike Rose (23) and defensive back D'Andre Payne (1) break down to tackle and defensive back Lawrence White (11) falls to the ground during the third quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-045
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) hangs on to the ball after being hit by Iowa State Cyclones defensive back De'Monte Ruth (6) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-046
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) looks for room to run as he's faced by Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Willie Harvey (2) and defensive end Spencer Benton (58) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-047
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Chauncey Golston (57) celebrates after a fumble recovery and seven-yard run during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-048
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders cheer for their team after a fumble recovery causes the final turnover of the game during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-049
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) pulls in a pass as Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Marcel Spears Jr. (42) turns up to hit him during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-050
Iowa Hawkeyes fullback Brady Ross (36) dives over Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Willie Harvey (2) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-051
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Toren Young (28) faces Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Mike Rose (23) as he breaks down for a hit during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-052
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders cheer in the end zone during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-053
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) carries the ball as Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Greg Eisworth (12) reaches for his ankles during the third quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-054
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to pass as offensive lineman Cole Banwart (61) and Keegan Render (69) stand ready to block during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-055
Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Landen Akers (82) catches the ball before being hit by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-056
Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Hakeem Butler (18) is brought down by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jake Gervase (30) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-057
Herky the Iowa Hawkeye mascot runs with the Tigerhawk flag after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-058
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) spots a pass in the air while covered by Iowa State Cyclones defensive back D'Andre Payne (1) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-059
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders cheer in the end zone during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-060
Iowa Hawkeyes fans in the student section cheer for their team during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-061
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Parker Hesse (40) tips a pass thrown by Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Kyle Kempt (17) during the third quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-062
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws the ball during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-063
Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jack Hockaday (48) jumps to try and block a pass by Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Kyle Kempt (17) during the third quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-064
Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Hakeem Butler (18) pulls in a pass during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-065
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws the ball under pressure from Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Willie Harvey (2) and linebacker Marcel Spears Jr. (42) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-066
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Chauncey Golston (57) pucks up a fumble and runs for seven yards during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-067.jpg
Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jack Hockaday (48) celebrates a tackle with defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-068.jpg
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) drops back to pass during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-069.jpg
An Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleader yells while cheering for the team during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-070.jpg
An Iowa Hawkeyes fan in the student section yells with cheerleaders during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-071.jpg
Iowa Hawkeyes fans cheer during the Pancheros pump it up song during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-072
Volunteers work on a GoServ Global Safe T Home as a demonstration before the game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-073
Fans pose for a photo with former Iowa State athletes before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-074
Former Iowa quarterback Sage Rosenfels is interviewed about his involvement with GoServ Global Safe T Home building before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-075
Former Iowa quarterback Sage Rosenfels is interviewed about his involvement with GoServ Global Safe T Home building before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-076
A volunteer works on a GoServ Global Safe T Home as a demonstration before the game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-077
Volunteers work on a GoServ Global Safe T Home as a demonstration before the game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-078
Iowa Kid Captain Harper Stribe, 6, of Polk City waves to fans before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-079
The "I-O-W-A" flags are flown before the team comes out before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-080
Iowa Hawkeyes players take the field before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-081
The colors are presented before the game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-082
Iowa Hawkeyes players stand for that national anthem before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-083
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Toren Young (28) runs the ball and tries to get through Iowa State Cyclones defensive back D'Andre Payne (1) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-084
Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jack Hockaday (48) leaps over Iowa State Cyclones running back David Montgomery (32) and defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) after the play ends during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-085
Iowa State Cyclones cheerleaders cheer for their team during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-086
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) runs as he's brought down by Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Willie Harvey (2) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-087
Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Kyle Kempt (17) holds the ball for a handoff to running back David Montgomery (32) during the first quarter against Iowa Saturday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Kempt suffered an MCL injury in the game.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-088
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) gets ready for the snap during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-089
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) gets up after a run during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-090
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) calls an audible during the first quarter of the Hawkeyes' win over Iowa State on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-091
Iowa Hawkeyes fans wave to kids at the Stead Family Children's Hospital during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-092
Patients at the Stead Family Children's Hospital wave to fans and players during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-093
Patients at the Stead Family Children's Hospital wave to fans and players during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-094
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent runs the ball during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-095
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Toren Young (28) celebrates after a run during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-096
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) takes a hit by Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Braxton Lewis (33) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-097
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) reaches for a pass that comes up incomplete during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-098
Iowa Hawkeyes fans in the student section cheer during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-099
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Matt Nelson (96) celebrates sacking Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Kyle Kempt (17) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-100
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) holds onto the ball after a reception before being brought down on the 2-yard line by Iowa State Cyclones defensive back D'Andre Payne (1) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-101
Iowa Hawkeyes fans cheer while two Iowa State Cyclones fans react during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa, Northern Illinois game photos
090118-Iowa-NIU-001
Northern Illinois' Albert Smalls steps in front of Iowa receiver Brandon Smith to make an interception Saturday during first-half action.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
090118-Iowa-NIU-002
Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette puts a move on Northern Illinois' Tifonte Hunt during the opening half of Saturday's season opener at Kinnick Stadium. Smith-Marsette had three catches as the Hawkeyes posted a 33-7 win over the Huskies.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
090118-Iowa-NIU-003
Iowa's Mekhi sargent gets hit by North Illinois' Lance Deveaux Jr., Saturday, September 1, 2018, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
090118-Iowa-NIU-004
Iowa tightend T.J. Hockenson makes the catch against Northern Illinois' Kyle Pugh, Saturday, September 1, 2018, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
090118-Iowa-NIU-005
Iowa tightend T.J Hockenson makes the catch and gets hit by Northern Illinois' Trayshon Foster on Saturday. Hockenson had four receptions for 64 yards.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
090118-Iowa-NIU-006
Iowa's Ivory Kelly-Martin breaks into open field against Northern Illinois on Saturday during first-half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
090118-Iowa-NIU-007
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley gets hit by Northern Illinois' Quintin Wynne before he throws the ball to Mekhi Sargent (10), Saturday, September 1, 2018, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
090118-Iowa-NIU-012
After their win over Northern Illinois 33-7 on, Saturday, September 1, 2018, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz becomes the all-time winningest coach of the Hawkeye program.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
090118-Iowa-NIU-013
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz became the program's all-time winningest coach after Saturday's 33-7 victory over Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
090118-Iowa-NIU-014
After their win over Northern Illinois 33-7 on, Saturday, September 1, 2018, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz becomes the all-time winningest coach of the Hawkeye program.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
090118-Iowa-NIU-015
After their win over Northern Illinois 33-7 on, Saturday, September 1, 2018, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz becomes the all-time winningest coach of the Hawkeye program.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
090118-Iowa-NIU-016
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa closes in on Northern Illinois quarterback Marcus Childers during the Hawkeyes' season-opening win.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
090118-Iowa-NIU-017
Iowa's Matt Nelson raises his arm to block the pass by Northern Illinois quarterback Marcus Childers on Saturday during second-half action. Nelson and the Iowa defense look to perform better this year against Iowa State than they did last season, allowing 41 points in a 44-41 win.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
090118-Iowa-NIU-018
Iowa running back Toren Young gets congratulated on his touchdown by offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz on Saturday.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
090118-Iowa-NIU-019
Iowa's Ivory Kelly-Martin dives for more yardage against Northern Illinois, Saturday, September 1, 2018, during second half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa won 33-7.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
090118-Iowa-NIU-020
Iowa's Amani Hooker (27) slaps the hand of Jack Hockaday after he made a play against Northern Illinois, Saturday, September 1, 2018, during second half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa won 33-7.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
090118-Iowa-NIU-021
Iowa's Jack Hockaday sticks Northern Illinois running back Rodney Hall in the backfield, Saturday, September 1, 2018, during second half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa won 33-7.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
090118-Iowa-NIU-022
Iowa's Nate Wieting makes the catch and runs toward the goal line against Northern Illinois, Saturday, September 1, 2018, during second half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa won 33-7.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
090118-Iowa-NIU-023
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell celebrates his touchdown against Northern Illinois with defensive end A.J. Epenesa, Saturday, September 1, 2018, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa won 33-7.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
090118-Iowa-NIU-024
Iowa fans indicate a safety for the Hawkeye defense against Northern Illinois, Saturday, September 1, 2018, during second half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa won 33-7.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
090118-Iowa-NIU-025
Iowa fans indicate a safety for the Hawkeye defense against Northern Illinois, Saturday, September 1, 2018, during second half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa won 33-7.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
090118-Iowa-NIU-026
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley congratulates teammate Toren Young after he scores a touchdown in the second half against Northern Illinois.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
090118-Iowa-NIU-027
Iowa's Toren Young dives into the end zone for a touchdown against Northern Illinois's Mykelti Williams on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. Young had 84 yards on just eight carries.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
090118-Iowa-NIU-028
Fans were all smiles as the Hawkeyes beat Northern Illinois 33-7, Saturday, September 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
090118-Iowa-NIU-008
Iowa's Mekhi Sargent slips the tackle by Northern Illinois' Kyle Pugh after making the catch from quarterback Nate Stanley, Saturday, September 1, 2018, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
090118-Iowa-NIU-009
Northern Illinois' Antonio Jones-Davis dives for Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent, Saturday, September 1, 2018, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
090118-Iowa-NIU-010
Iowa's Ivory Kelly-Martin gets hit out of bounds by Northern Illinois' Mykelti Williams, Saturday, September 1, 2018, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times Former Hawks in the NFL
C.J. Beathard
Quarterback C.J. Beathard (San Francisco 49ers)
AP
Austin Blythe
Center Austin Blythe (Los Angeles Rams)
AP
Ike Boettger
Offensive lineman Ike Boettger (Kansas City Chiefs)
Bryan Bulaga
Offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (Green Bay Packers)
AP
Adrian Clayborn
Defensive lineman Adrian Clayborn (New England Patriots)
AP
Cole Croston
Offensive lineman Cole Croston (New England Patriots practice squad)
PATRIOTS.COM
James Daniels
Offensive lineman James Daniels (Chicago Bears)
Mike Daniels
Defensive tackle Mike Daniels (Green Bay Packers)
PACKERS.COM
Carl Davis
Defensive lineman Carl Davis (Cleveland Browns)
AP
Andrew Donnal
Offensive lineman Andrew Donnal (Detroit Lions)
therams.com
James Ferentz
Offensive lineman James Ferentz (New England Patriots practice squad)
Icon Sportswire
Adam Gettis
Offensive lineman Adam Gettis (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
AP
Anthony Hitchens
Linebacker Anthony Hitchens (Kansas City Chiefs)
dallascowboys.com
Micah Hyde
Defensive back Micah Hyde (Buffalo Bills)
AP
Josh Jackson
Defensive back Josh Jackson (Green Bay Packers)
BILL LUKITSCH
Josey Jewell
Linebacker Josey Jewell (Denver Broncos)
Jaleel Johnson
Defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson (Minnesota Vikings)
AP
Desmond King
Defensive back Desmond King (Los Angeles Chargers)
AP
Christian Kirksey
Linebacker Christian Kirksey (Cleveland Browns)
AP
George Kittle
Tight end George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers)
AP
Casey Kreiter
Long snapper Casey Kreiter (Denver Broncos)
AP
Henry Krieger-Coble
Tight end Henry Krieger-Coble (Los Angeles Rams practice squad)
Riley McCarron
Wide receiver Riley McCarron (New England Patriots practice squad)
Greg Mabin
Defensive back Greg Mabin (San Francisco 49ers)
AP
Ben Niemann
Linebacker Ben Niemann (Kansas City Chiefs)
Reilly Reiff
Offensive tackle Reilly Reiff (Minnesota Vikings)
AP
Jake Rudock
Quarterback Jake Rudock (Detroit Lions practice squad) transferred to Michigan
Brandon Scherff
Offensive guard Brandon Scherff (Washington Redskins)
AP
Nic Shimonek
Quarterback Nic Shimonek (Washington Redskins practice squad) transferred to Texas Tech
Tevaun Smith
Wide receiver Tevaun Smith (Jacksonville Jaguars; injured reserve)
David Kohl
Derrick Willies
Wide receiver Derrick Willies (Cleveland Browns) transferred to Texas Tech
Marshal Yanda
Guard Marshal Yanda (Baltimore Ravens)
baltimoreravens.com