Miami (Ohio)
When: Aug. 31, Iowa City (6:30 p.m.)
Storyline: Former Hawkeye cornerback Manny Rugamba returns to Kinnick for his first game with the Redhawks, who will be breaking in a new quarterback.
Rutgers
When: Sept. 7, Iowa City (11 a.m.)
Storyline: Ottumwa, Iowa, native Chris Ash is on the hot seat, his fourth season as the Scarlet Knights’ coach beginning with an 11-game losing streak.
Iowa State
When: Sept. 14, Ames (3 p.m.)
Storyline: With 16 returning starters, Matt Campbell and the Cyclones seek the program’s first home win in the Cy-Hawk series since 2011.
Middle Tennessee State
When: Sept. 28, Iowa City (TBD)
Storyline: Replacing four-year starting quarterback Brent Stockstill, the Blue Raiders visit Michigan and host Duke before visiting Iowa.
Michigan
When: Oct. 5, Ann Arbor (11 a.m.)
Storyline: The Hawkeyes have won five of their last six games against the Wolverines, slipping past Michigan by a combined 23 points.
Penn State
When: Oct. 12, Iowa City (TBD)
Storyline: Penn State’s five-game win streak against Iowa is the Hawkeyes’ longest active losing streak to any Big Ten opponent.
Purdue
When: Oct. 19, Iowa City (11 a.m.)
Storyline: No Hawkeye opponent in 2018 gained more than the 434 yards Purdue piled up in its 38-36 victory over Iowa last season. The Boilermakers threw for 333 yards.
Northwestern
When: Oct. 26, Evanston (11 a.m.)
Storyline: Iowa fumbled the ball away on its final two carries in a 14-10 loss in ’18, extending the Wildcats’ series win streak to three by an average of six points.
Wisconsin
When: Nov. 9, Madison (TBD)
Storyline: Nate Stanley returns to his home state for the final time in his college career, a place where the Hawkeyes mustered 66 total yards in '17.
Minnesota
When: Nov. 16, Iowa City (TBD)
Storyline: Iowa’s defense lived in the Minnesota backfield in last year’s 48-31 win, finishing with seven tackles for a loss and five sacks.
Illinois
When: Nov. 23, Iowa City (TBD)
Storyline: The Hawkeyes haven’t lost to the Fighting Illini at Kinnick Stadium since 1999 and have won 10 of the last 11 games in the series.
Nebraska
When: Nov. 29, Lincoln (1:30 p.m.)
Storyline: Beyond winning the past four Heroes Games, Iowa has outscored Nebraska 122-51 in its last three visits to Memorial Stadium.