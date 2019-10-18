D.J. Johnson’s growth, an injury-filled Purdue and the return to campus of Hawkeye greats Bob Sanders and B.J. Armstrong are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
1. Losses to Purdue the past two seasons have given Iowa football players an understanding of what to expect from the Boilermakers.
“They’ll bring their best against us,’’ quarterback Nate Stanley said. “They’re a big, physical Big Ten defense and they have our attention. We’re not in a position where we can overlook anybody.’’
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon said the Boilermakers demonstrated last weekend in a 40-14 win over Maryland what they are capable of doing.
And despite Purdue’s preference to put the ball in the air, Nixon said the Iowa defense will begin where It always begins – stopping the run.
“Our job first and foremost is to stop the run. That never changes and it won’t change this week,’’ Nixon said. “If we can shut down the run, the rest will take care of itself.’’
2. With Matt Hankins expected to return to the line-up at cornerback in Saturday’s 11 a.m. game against Purdue, D.J. Johnson will shift to a back-up role behind Michael Ojemudia.
Hawkeye coach Kirk Ferentz is pleased with the progress the redshirt freshman has made this season.
“D.J. brings a little bit of everything to the field for us and he’s done a nice job,’’ Ferentz said. “With Riley Moss back in the mix as well, we will be a deeper, stronger secondary and that’s a good thing.’’
3. Out with a hamstring injury suffered in a Sept. 28 game against Minnesota, Purdue wide receiver and return leader Rondale Moore is doubtful to play against Iowa on Saturday.
Coach Jeff Brohm said during his weekly news conference he wasn’t “real optimitic’’ that Moore would play this week after missing the Boilermakers last two games. Moore still leads Purdue receivers with 29 catches for 387 yards and two touchdowns.
He’s also the Boilermakers’ punt and kickoff return leader, averaging 7.2 and 16.8 yards respectively.
4. One of the areas where Iowa is looking to find some consistency in during the second of the season is the punting game.
Michael Sleep-Dalton is currently ninth in the Big Ten with an average of 41.4 yards per punt and Iowa’s net punting average has slipped to 12th in the Big Ten at 37.7 yards with inconsistencies in the last few games.
“The consistency just isn’t where we want it to be yet,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said on his Learfield Sports radio show this week.
“We started with an 11-yard punt the other night that might as well have been a turnover. The defense did a good job putting out the fire, but the consistency is a big, big thing.’’
5. A player whose work established the foundation for the program Kirk Ferentz has run the past 21 seasons will be the Hawkeyes’ honorary captain for Saturday’s game against Purdue.
Bob Sanders, a second-team all-American for the Hawkeyes in 2003, will join Iowa captains at midfield for the pregame coin flip and be with the team before and after Saturday’s game.
An Iowa Varsity Club Hall of Fame selection in 2018, Sanders finished his Iowa career with 348 tackles and led the nation as a senior in 2003 with six force fumbles.
6. Injuries have been a recurring theme for Purdue this season, with starting quarterback Elijah Sindelar and top receiver Rondale Moore sidelined recently.
The Boilermakers did regain the services of a running back last week.
Tario Fuller saw his first action of the season in Purdue’s 40-14 win over Maryland.
The senior who suffered a fractured jaw during training camp in August carried five times for 10 yards against the Terrapins and is expected to help a rushing attack that has topped 100 yards in just two of its six games this season.
7. A pair of former Iowa linebackers helped the NFL weekend get off to an early start on Thursday.
Anthony Hitchens had five tackles, one assist and two sacks and Ben Niemann finished with four tackles and one assist in Kansas City’s 30-6 win over Denver.
Noah Fant finished with one catch for seven yards and Josey Jewell recorded an assist on one tackle for the Broncos.
8. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz was named Thursday to the midseason watch list for the Dodd Trophy.
Presented by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, the award celebrates the head coach whose team enjoys success on the field while also stressing scholarship, leadership and integrity.
Ferentz is one of five Big Ten coaches to earn a spot on the list, joining Paul Chryst of Wisconsin, P.J. Fleck of Minnesota, James Franklin of Penn State and Jim Harbaugh of Michigan.
Ferentz won the award in 2015.
9. Former Iowa basketball player B.J. Armstrong is scheduled to be the grand marshal for the Iowa homecoming parade tonight.
The parade in downtown Iowa City is scheduled to begin at 5:45 p.m.
Following the parade, the Iowa Memorial Union’s second floor ballroom will be the site of a family open house.
A free concert by Bad Suns with the Greeting Committee will also follow the parade on the Pentacrest on the Iowa campus.
10. Former Iowa basketball player Bobby Hansen will be the featured speaker Monday at the final Davenport Grid Club luncheon of the season.
Hansen will join Quad-City area college and high school football coaches on the program for the noon luncheon at the Knights of Columbus, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport.
Grid Club luncheons are open to the public and the $10 ticket, available at the door, includes a buffet lunch and the program.