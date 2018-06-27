Jacob Coons, a reserve tight end on the Iowa football team, will step away from the field this fall to focus on academics.
The redshirt freshman from Solon announced on social media on Wednesday that his energies during the upcoming school year need to be centered on his work in the classroom.
He first posted a message on Twitter on Tuesday night, hinting that his status with the program was in doubt.
That message was removed shortly after it was posted and on Wednesday, Coons returned to Twitter to further explain his situation.
“I apologize for not stating this sooner, but I am taking some time to focus on academics for this upcoming school year,’’ Coons wrote. “I want to create habits that will better help me handle the demands of academics and football. I want to thank my teammates and the Iowa football program for the opportunity they gave me.’’
The 6-foot-3, 240-pound tight end took a redshirt season last fall after arriving at Iowa. He verbally committed to the Hawkeyes in December, 2015 after choosing the Hawkeyes over an offer from Iowa State.
Coons was an all-state selection at Solon as a senior in the final of 2016, catching 29 passes for 485 yards and five scores in addition to counting seven tackles for a loss and six sacks among 25 tackles on defense.
He was not listed on Iowa’s most recent two-deep roster at tight end, one of the deepest positions on the team.