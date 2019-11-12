As Iowa wraps up its third practice of the week, the Hawkeyes join Minnesota in working to move forward from last weekend’s results as they prepare to battle for Floyd of Rosedale.
That, along with a handful of depth chart changes, true freshmen starts and former Hawkeye sitting out Monday night’s NFL game are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
1. As disappointing as Saturday’s 24-22 loss at Wisconsin was, Chauncey Golston sees a lot of football still left for Iowa this season.
“We still have more chances to win and the more wins we get ,the better bowl game we’ll put ourselves in at the end of the season,’’ Golston said.
The Badgers left the Hawkeyes with a 6-3 record and three losses to ranked opponents by a total of 14 points on the Iowa resume.
“The losses we’ve had, they’ve been tough, we’ve been right there,’’ Golston said. “But you can’t live on that.’’
Instead, moving forward becomes the objective.
“The next game is the only thing that matters,’’ he said. “We have to get ready to go get the next one.’’
2. There are minimal changes on the Iowa depth chart for Saturday’s 3 p.m. game against Minnesota, including the return of tight end Nate Wieting from an injury.
Wieting, sidelined the past three weeks with a strained calf muscle, is listed as the No. 3 tight end behind Shaun Beyer and Sam LaPorta.
The return of a healthy Kyler Schott as the starting right guard on the offensive line drops Mark Kallenberger to the No. 2 spot at left guard behind Landan Paulsen and moves Cody Ince off of the two-deep roster for this week.
On defense, the only change is at right defensive end where Joe Evans is no longer listed at No. 3 behind A.J. Epenesa and Zach VanValkenburg.
On special teams, Geno Stone is now listed as the No. 2 punt returner behind Max Cooper, replacing Nico Ragaini in that role.
3. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz shared the frustration of his team falling three games behind division-leading Minnesota in the Big Ten West race, touching on the difficulty of the challenge all teams face on an annual basis in the race to the league title game.
“It’s hard to do. There are seven teams on our side, so one is going to go to Indy and six aren’t,’’ Ferentz said. “That’s the way football goes sometimes. Everybody’s competing for the same thing. It’s a tough conference, like most conferences. It’s hard to be at the top.’’
4. Minnesota players quickly turned their attention Saturday from the day’s win over Penn State to this week’s match-up with Iowa.
The Golden Gophers, 9-0 and entertaining hopes of making their first Rose Bowl appearance since 1961, view this Saturday’s 3 p.m. game at Kinnick Stadium as another opportunity.
“It’s a big game for this program,’’ Gophers receiver Rashod Bateman told the St. Paul Pioneer Press following the Penn State game. “It’s a big game for this state, and I just know we have a chance to go get it this year, so that is what we need to focus on now.’’
Minnesota hasn’t beaten Iowa since 2014 and no player in the program has ever had a chance to hold Floyd of Rosedale, the prized porker presented to the winner of the annual border battle.
5. The return of Kyler Schott to the Iowa offensive line lineup at guard resulted in a solid effort from the perspective of coach Kirk Ferentz.
“I thought he helped stabilize things in the middle and did a good job,’’ Ferentz said. “Hopefully we can solidify that group and play cohesively with more efficiency every week.’’
Schott had missed five games with a foot injury before returning to action at Wisconsin.
6. Two true freshmen made their first career starts for Iowa at Wisconsin.
Sam LaPorta became the first true freshman to start at tight end in coach Kirk Ferentz’s 21 seasons at Iowa and linebacker Jack Campbell became the first true freshman to open at linebacker for the Hawkeyes since 2010.
Campbell joins Fred Barr in 1999, A.J. Edds in 2006 and James Morris in 2010 as first-year starters in the position group to debut in the Ferentz era.
Since Ferentz arrived at Iowa in 1999, 27 true freshmen have started for Iowa.
Junior linebacker Barrington Wade also made his first career start Saturday against the Badgers.
7. A record-setting day for kicker Keith Duncan led to national recognition for the Iowa junior.
Duncan was named Monday as one of three Lou Groza Award “stars of the week,’’ honoring the top work among kickers on Football Bowl Subdivision teams.
Duncan connected on kicks from 40, 39 and 24 yards in the Hawkeyes’ 24-22 loss at Wisconsin, establishing a new school single-season record for field goals.
Duncan has converted on 22-of-25 attempts this season, leading the country in both the total number of field goals he has kicked and his 11 field goals from 40 yards or longer.
Duncan’s 22 field goals tops the previous Iowa single-season record of 21 set by Rob Houghtlin in 1987 and matched by Nate Kaeding in 2002 and Kyle Schlicher in 2004.
Duncan shared the weekly honor with Rodrigo Blankenship of Georgia and Jake Verity of East Carolina.
8. The Hawkeyes will be facing Saturday a pair of players who shared Big Ten player of the week honors.
Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan and defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. shared conference offensive and defensive player of the week recognition handed out Monday.
Morgan completed 18-of-20 passes and threw for 339 yards and three touchdowns in the Golden Gophers’ 31-26 win over Penn State, becoming just the second FBS quarterback in the past 20 seasons to complete over 90 percent of his passes in multiple games in a season with a minimum of 20 attempts.
The sophomore from Union, Kentucky, shared the offensive player of the week award with Illinois’ Josh Imatorbhebhe.
The Fighting Illini junior caught four passes for a career-high 178 yards and two touchdowns in a win at Michigan State.
Winfield led Minnesota with a team-high 11 tackles and intercepted a pair of passes, returning his sixth and seventh picks of the season a total of 33 yards to set up a pair of touchdowns.
The sophomore shared the award with Illinois’ Sydney Brown, a sophomore who had 13 tackles and intercepted a pair of passes against Michigan State, returning one 76 yards for a touchdown.
Purdue’s J.D. Dellinger was named the Big Ten special teams player of the week after kicking the game-winning 39-yard field goal into the wind with 3 seconds remaining in the Boilermakers’ 24-22 win at Northwestern.
Purdue receiver David Bell was named the Big Ten freshman of the week for the third time this season.
Bell caught 14 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown to help the Boilermakers rally for the road victory.
9. The starting times for Iowa’s final two regular-season football games are finalized.
The Hawkeyes’ Nov. 23 home game against Illinois has been set for an 11 a.m. kickoff at Kinnick Stadium and the game will be televised by BTN.
Iowa’s Nov. 29 game at Nebraska had previously been scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff and that game will also air on BTN.
10. Former Hawkeye George Kittle sat out the 49ers’ overtime loss to the Seahawks on NFL Monday Night Football.
Ongoing issues with knee and ankle injuries led to the decision to sideline the tight end who has twice as many receptions as the next-best receiver on the San Francisco roster.