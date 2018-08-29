Walk-ons rewarded for keeping their heads above water, Kinnick turf under water and just who is Iowa’s back-up quarterback?
1. When four Iowa walk-ons were awarded scholarships over the past couple of weeks, there were no video-taped surprises, no production numbers.
That’s not the Hawkeye style.
Coach Kirk Ferentz announced Tuesday that three seniors, offensive lineman Dalton Ferguson, fullback Austin Kelly and receiver Kyle Groeneweg, and junior tight end Nate Wieting had been awarded scholarships for the work.
Ferentz said he gets that “it’s a huge deal for anybody to earn a scholarship,’’ and he said the quartet who received them have paid their dues over time.
“It’s really gratifying, but those are private moments,’’ Ferentz said. “It’s a great feeling to tell a young guy that he’s earned a scholarship. It’s a really nice thing. Not everything has to be out there for public display, I don’t think. It’s just how we operate.’’
2. Thunderstorms left the northern half of the turf at Kinnick Stadium temporarily under water Tuesday night.
University officials said the water that came during a heavy downpour drained off the surface as it designed to do.
The surface will be examined further today by university officials.
3. Northern Illinois’ Sutton Smith led the country with 29.5 tackles for a loss and 14 sacks a year ago as a sophomore and he has Iowa’s full attention.
Playing a position that is a hybrid defensive end and outside linebacker spot, the St. Charles, Missouri, native is described by Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz as disruptive.
“He’s an active player, and you can see where he might have been a running back because he’s slippery,’’ Ferentz said. “He’s a very disruptive player, and that’s not luck. It starts with having a good motor, good energy level, but he knows how to play. He’s got a certain way of operating and it causes problems for any offensive team.’’
4. Sam Brincks will make his first career start for Iowa at defensive tackle on Saturday, shifting inside from the end spot the senior has played in previous seasons.
“It’s been a pretty smooth transition,’’ Brincks said. “A lot of the fundamentals between end and tackle carry over, so that’s helped. I’ve had all camp to adjust, so I feel like I’m ready. I’m looking forward to seeing where it leads.’’
Brincks arrived at Iowa as a walk-on from Carroll Kuemper, but has been placed on scholarship.
5. Peyton Mansell is Iowa’s back-up quarterback.
Coach Kirk Ferentz said Tuesday both Mansell, a redshirt freshman, and true freshman Spencer Petras have made progress during the preseason but said Mansell would be the next man in behind starter Nate Stanley.
“Right now, it’s two and three, and we’re really pleased with them,’’ Ferentz said.
“The key thing there is that both of them have improved since the spring so I think we’re a little more comfortable now. It would have been a little more concerning last April if we had to play a game, but I think we’re a little further down the road.’’
6. In Saturday’s opener, there will be nine players between the two teams that played for five common high schools.
Bettendorf High School will have the most alums with three, Iowa’s Mark and Jack Kallenberger and Northern Illinois’ Cole Webster.
Iowa’s Amani Hooker and NIU’s Adam Buirge played at Park Center in Minneapolis, while Julius Brents of the Hawkeyes and Mykelti Williams of the Huskies are both alums of Indianapolis Warren Central.
Iowa’s Keyshaun Bryan and Northern’s Lance Devaeux competed at St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale and the Hawkeyes’ Caleb Shudak and the Huskies’ Mitchell Brinkman were teammates at Lewis Central High School in Council Bluffs.
7. Players who accounted for nine of Iowa’s nation-leading 21 interceptions last season return this season.
Jake Gervase had three and Amani Hooker accounted for two picks a year ago. Parker Hesse, Geno Stone, Kristian Welch and Brady Reiff also recorded interceptions last season for the Hawkeyes.
8. The season has ended for Iowa commitment Justin Britt, a senior at Indianapolis Warren Central.
The 6-foot-4, 282-pound offensive lineman took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that an injury he suffered in a game last weekend had been diagnosed as a torn anterior cruciate ligament.
Britt is one of four offensive linemen who have committed to sign with the Hawkeyes in the 2019 recruiting class.
9. Iowa fans are reminded that the clear bag policy will continue to be used at Kinnick Stadium this season.
Fans are allowed to bring clear bags of an appropriate size or a clutch not to exceed 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches to games.
Bags will be inspected at stadium gates.
10. Friday’s FRYFest will celebrate the Hayden Fry coaching tree this year and a number of former Fry assistants will participate in a panel discussion at the Coralville Marriott Conference and Convention Center at 1:30 p.m.
Don Patterson, Bill Brashier, Carl Jackson, Dan McCarney, Del Miller, Bernie Wyatt and Bob Stoops are scheduled to participate.