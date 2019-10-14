Pass-game production, field-position issues, wardrobe malfunctions and more are part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
Your daily dose of Iowa news and notes also breaks down the work of former Hawkeyes in the NFL and elsewhere in college football.
Delivered each weekday at 10 a.m., your home for all things Iowa, here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. Brandon Smith’s fourth-quarter touchdown was the Iowa offense’s first trip into the end zone in nine quarters against Big Ten defenses, a trend Smith hopes to see change.
He said the lack of production has been a bit frustrating. “It can be sometimes, but whatever the call is I just make the play,’’ Smith said. “I can’t get myself the ball.’’
Smith caught a career-high seven passes for 86 yards against the Nittany Lions.
He was one of three Hawkeyes who set career bests for receiving yards and receptions in the game. Nico Ragaini with seven catches for 55 yards and Nate Wieting with four receptions for 54 yards also reached that mark.
Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette also set a career high with five receptions in the loss.
2. Kristian Welch left the field for a portion of Saturday’s game, but did finish with eight tackles and one pass break up.
Coach Kirk Ferentz said during his postgame comments that Welch was a little “nicked up’’ but he doesn’t expect the Hawkeyes’ middle linebacker to miss any game time.
3. Iowa’s average starting field position in the second half of Saturday’s loss to Penn State was its 10-yard line and for the game, the Hawkeyes took over on average at their 17.
In his weekly conversation with the university website, coach Kirk Ferentz said that is making it tough on Iowa’s offense.
“Somehow, we’re going to have to find a way to flip that and be more opportunistic,’’ Ferentz said. “It’s tough to score points when you have to drive the ball over 80 yards. The odds aren’t with you on that one.’’
4. A pair of Iowa defenders found alternates to their alternate jerseys as Saturday’s game progressed.
Defensive linemen Chauncey Golston and Cedrick Lattimore each had to change jerseys during the course of the game after their alternate gold jerseys were torn during action.
Golston wore jersey numbers 57 and 25 and Lattimore switched from 95 to 96 because of wardrobe malfunctions.
5. Several Penn State players wore t-shirts during pregame warm-ups with the words “Chains, Tattoo, Dreads and WE ARE’’ written across the front.
The message was a form of protest for a racist letter Nittany Lions safety Jonathan Sutherland received from an alumnus of the school last week.
Coach James Franklin and teammates called out the letter writer last week.
The letter referred to Sutherland’s dreadlocks as “disgusting.’’
You have free articles remaining.
6. George Kittle kept doing what George Kittle does for the 49ers, highlighting the work of former Hawkeyes in the NFL over the weekend.
Kittle caught eight passes for 103 yards in San Francisco’s win over the Rams.
Elsewhere, Noah Fant caught two passes for 16 yards for the Broncos in their shutout of the Titans.
On defense, Desmond King had five tackles and two assists for the Chargers in a loss to the Steelers and Ben Niemann finished with two tackles and four assists for the Chiefs in a loss to the Texans.
7. Iowa didn’t record any takeaways in its loss to Penn State on Saturday but a pair of former Hawkeyes recorded interceptions over the weekend elsewhere in college football.
Manny Rugamba had nine tackles and an interception for Miami (Ohio) in its loss to Western Michigan while Brandon Simon returned an interception 17 yards for Illinois State near the end of the first half of its 21-7 win over Southern Illinois.
Romeo McKnight also had five tackles and two sacks and Aaron Mends recorded three tackles for the Redbirds in the win.
Elsewhere, Angelo Garbutt had four tackles for Missouri State in its loss to South Dakota and Noah Clayberg rushed for 96 yards but completed just 2-of-16 passes for Dordt in its loss to Northwestern (Iowa) in NAIA play.
8. The Hawkeye Marching Band will be appearing in the Quad-Cities on Tuesday.
The band will be featured as part of the Davenport Community Schools Band Spectacular at Brady Street Stadium.
Marching bands from Central, North and West high schools and Smart, Sudlow, Walcott, Williams and Wood intermediate schools are scheduled to join the Hawkeye band in performing at the 7 p.m. event.
Preferred seating is available on the east side of the stadium for the performance which will include pregame and halftime shows presented by the Hawkeye Marching Band and will conclude with a joint performance by the Hawkeye Marching Band and the three high school and five intermediate school bands.
The event is open to the public free of charge, although donations to benefit local band programs will be taken at the gate.
9. Former Iowa basketball player Jess Settles is scheduled to make his first appearance at the Davenport Grid Club today.
Settles will join Quad-City area college and high school football coaches on the program at the noon event held at the Knights of Columbus, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport.
The Grid Club is open to the public and tickets, priced $10, are available at the door and include a buffet luncheon.
10. Tired of paying $9 for a hot chocolate at the Kinnick concession stands?
Expect good weather for Saturday’s homecoming game against Purdue.
The current National Weather Service Weather forecast for Iowa City calls for mostly sunny skies and a high temperature of 66 degrees when the Hawkeyes and Boilermakers renew acquaintances.