1. Minnesota has built its 9-0 record with balance, passing for 21 touchdowns and rushing for 22.
The Golden Gophers rely on a group of skill players in both areas to create an offense which averages 39.5 points per game heading into Saturday’s 3 p.m. game at Iowa.
“They’re well rounded,’’ Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann said. “Making sure everyone is on the same page playing together is going to be big for us. Their kind of offense thrives on big plays, and that’s why they put up so many points per game. Stopping that’s going to be important.’’
2. Tight quarters lead to tough situations. Iowa experienced that Saturday on Nate Stanley’s two-point conversion attempt when umpire James Shaw stepped into the path of Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent as he attempted to make a block.
Iowa coach coach Kirk Ferentz said Shaw made the right move mechanically.
“There’s no room, so he’s in a bad spot there,’’ Ferentz said. Conversation among coaches in the days since included discussion of the merits of placing the umpire in the back of the end zone whenever the ball is inside the 10-yard line. “So, maybe something like that will come out of that game. Might be the one positive thing.’’
3. Kyler Schott delivered a solid performance in his return the lineup at a guard spot last week at Wisconsin.
Coming off of a foot injury that sidelined him for five games, he’s listed as a starter for Saturday’s 3 p.m. game against Minnesota.
“It feels good knowing that you come back from injury and you’ve got that spot there for you,’’ Schott said. “That must mean the coaches know you’re there and doing a good job.’’
4. Kirk Ferentz has been around the game long enough that he doesn’t take out frustration on the family pets.
“We don’t have a dog, so I can’t be accused of kicking the dog,’’ Ferentz said. “Haven’t ever done that. We do have a cat … that would be a really bad deal.’’
Ferentz said reality after toss losses is that you simply deal with, work to fix what didn’t go well and move on.
“You play long enough as a player, then you coach long enough, and I think coaches probably deal with it a little bit better because we’re older and have done it more,’’ Ferentz said.
“Every time you go out and compete, you can come up short, and if you’re doing it in front of a national audience, it’s less fun maybe, but it’s not much fun. It wasn’t any fun at Worcester Academy when we lost a game. Losing is losing. Winning is winning. But if you can’t deal with both, you really need to get out.’’
5. Quarterback Nate Stanley passed Ricky Stanzi in Hawkeye career record books on Saturday.
Stanley threw for 208 yards against Wisconsin, moving his career total to 7,509 and 132 yards in front of Stanzi.
He also passed Stanzi in total offense with 205 yards Saturday, leaving Iowa’s senior quarterback with 7,377 total yards and four yards ahead of Stanzi.
Stanley now trails only Chuck Long and Drew Tate on both career lists.
6. Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan has orchestrated the Golden Gophers’ golden start to the season.
The Golden Gophers are 13-2 with Morgan as their starting quarterback and the Kentucky native has thrown for 2,100 yards and 21 touchdowns this season.
In last weekend’s 31-26 win over Penn State he completed 18-of-20 passes for 339 and three touchdowns.
7. Minnesota is ranked seventh in this week’s Associated Press poll, the Golden Gophers’ highest ranking since 1962 when the program peaked at No. 5 in the AP poll.
Minnesota moved into the top 10 with its 31-26 win over fifth-ranked Penn State on Saturday, a victory leaves the Gophers at 9-0 heading into Saturday’s 3 p.m. game at Iowa.
Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck presented the game ball following the Nittany Lions’ win to the entire state of Minnesota, asking the school president to give it to the governor.
Saturday’s game will mark the first time since 2003 that Iowa and Minnesota have met as ranked opponents.
The Hawkeyes won that day, 40-22.
8. Iowa’s defense continues to be stingy
Among Football Bowl Subdivision programs, Iowa, Clemson and Kentucky lead the country in allowing 30 points or fewer in their last 13 games.
Only four other teams, Ohio State at 11 and Auburn, Georgia and San Diego State at 10 have ongoing double-digit strings of limiting opponents to 30 or fewer points.
9. Iowa tight end recruit Luke Lachey shifted to quarterback because of an injury during an Ohio playoff game last weekend and thrived.
Lachey caught one pass for 24 yards before moving into a wildcat quarterback’s role where he rushed for 256 yards and three touchdowns for Grandview Heights in a win over Paint Valley.
“That’s why he’s Division I and that’s why he’s going to Iowa,’’ Paint Valley coach Pete Hollon told the Highland County Press. “Those kids are special and you take him from receiver to quarterback, that’s why he is what he is.’’
Lachey’s work was among highlights of the play of Hawkeye commitments at the prep level last week.
In Illinois playoff action, running back Leshon Williams of Oak Lawn Richards rushed for 301 yards on 34 carries in a win over Peoria High and in Iowa playoff action, running back Gavin Williams of West Des Moines Dowling finished with 191 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Ankeny and defensive lineman Logan Jones of Council Bluffs Lewis Central had four sacks among 10 tackles in a win over Dallas Center-Grimes.
Elsewhere on offense, tight end Elijah Yelverton had six catches for 33 yards for Trinity Christian in Texas, receiver Diante Vines caught five passes for 53 yards and one score for The Taft School in Connecticut and quarterback Deuce Hogan completed 6-of-11 passes for 84 yards for Faith Christian in Texas.
Defensively, safety Reggie Bracy had six tackles for St. Paul’s in Alabama, tackle Mason Richman finished with three tackles for Blue Valley in Kansas and defensive back Brenden Deasfernades had a pair of stops for unbeaten Belleville in Michigan postseason play.
10. Iowa dropped two spots in this week’s College Football Playoff poll.
The Hawkeyes are sitting in the 20th spot and are among six Big Ten teams to make the cut this week.
Minnesota, which visits Iowa this week, is ranked eighth in the current poll.