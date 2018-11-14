The use of Iowa tight end Noah Fant remains a clearly cloudy topic, among the topics in today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
1. If you were expecting a cut-and-dry answer as to why tight end Noah Fant hasn’t been a bigger part of Iowa’s offensive picture, Tuesday wasn’t the day for that to happen.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz touched on the hot-button topic during his weekly news conference but there was no crystal clear explanation as to why Fant was on the sidelines for all but nine snaps in the second half of Saturday’s 14-10 loss to Northwestern.
Ferentz offered that Iowa is trying to blend two top-level tight ends into the mix and that T.J. Hockenson has earned time with his performance as well.
He said Hockenson is a more versatile tight end, providing both high-level blocking and pass catching skills, and suggested that Fant is more of a specialist.
“Nonetheless, he’s an outstanding football player and we’ve tried to get him the ball,’’ Ferentz said. “We’ll continue to try to get him the ball.’’
Ferentz tossed aside any notion that Fant has character issues or is being punished for the decisions of his family members to publicly complain about how Fant was being utilized.
“He’s a great kid, so there’s no issues there at all and that’s hardly the deal,’’ Ferentz said.
He suggested that everything Iowa did and did not do against the Wildcats on offense was put under a microscope, saying the Hawkeyes’ issues had more to do with a lack of a consistent running game than anything.
He also said the tight ends will remain an important part of the attack. To what degree, stay tuned.
2. Iowa has lost its last three games, but offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs said the Hawkeyes are trying not to get caught up in that.
The approach remains the same now as it did a month ago before the current slide started, centered around the basics and perfecting technique.
“After three losses, things tend to get a little tense. Right now, I think we’ve been trying to relax and just get back to playing ball,’’ Wirfs said. “We’re trying to do the things we know we can do.’’
3. Receiver Brandon Smith is back on the practice field for Iowa this week after undergoing concussion protocol last week and sitting out the Northwestern game.
Smith has 20 receptions on the season and his return is welcomed by teammates.
“With him being back, the offense is more explosive,’’ receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette said. “Were one play away from breaking a big one.’’
4. Improved tackling tops Illinois’ list of priorities this week.
While Illinois has averaged 8.62 yards per play in its last two games, the Fighting Illini defense gave up 606 yards of offense in last week’s 54-35 loss at Nebraska.
“Defensively, about every goal we had we didn’t accomplish,’’ Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. “Big plays really hurt us. We didn’t take the ball away and we didn’t tackle well.’’
After watching his team tackle well the previous week in a 55-31 win over Minnesota, Smith called the effort disappointing.
“We’re better than that,’’ Smith said. “It’s a mindset. It’s technique. It’s all of the above.’’
5. Saturday’s game will be the 74th renewal of the border rivalry between Iowa and Illinois.
The Fighting Illini lead the all-time series 38-33-2, but the Hawkeyes have dominated in recent years.
Iowa has won 12 of the last 15 meetings between the programs, including nine of the last 10 and the last four straight. Illinois’ last win came in 2008 when the Illini won 27-24 in Champaign.
6. Iowa and Illinois have one thing in common.
The teams’ defenses have both recorded 14 interceptions this season, tied for second in the Big Ten.
The Hawkeyes have recorded a dozen picks in their last six games, an effort led by four interceptions by Geno Stone. DelShawn Phillips and Jartavius Martin lead the Fighting Illini with three picks apiece.
7. Nate Stanley continued to inch his way up the Iowa career touchdown pass charts.
The junior quarterback connected with Ihmir Smith-Marsette for a 28-yard score in the third quarter Saturday against Northwestern.
The touchdown pass was the 44th thrown by Stanley, moving him past Matt Sherman and into sole possession of fourth on the Hawkeye all-time list.
In Iowa history, only Chuck Long with 74, Drew Tate with 61 and Ricky Stanzi with 56 have thrown more touchdown passes than Stanley.
8. Nate Stanley’s thumb, an issue since he sprained it during the Penn State game on Oct. 27, continues to heal.
The junior quarterback has played through it and coach Kirk Ferentz said it really hasn’t impacted Iowa’s game planning at all.
“I don’t know if he’s 100 percent, but he’s certainly doing better and doing fine,’’ Ferentz said. “He threw the ball well (Tuesday).’’
9. A third straight loss dropped Iowa out of the College Football Playoff poll announced Tuesday night.
The Hawkeyes filled the 21st spot in last week’s poll but exited after dropping to 6-4 after last week’s loss to Northwestern.
10. Iowa’s captains for this week’s game at Illinois remain unchanged.
Jake Gervase, Parker Hesse, Keegan Render and Nate Stanley will be at midfield for the coin flip prior to the 2:30 p.m. game at Memorial Stadium.