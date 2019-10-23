Iowa’s receiver shuffle and Oliver Martin’s spot in it and Northwestern’s high-tech solution to its season-long struggles are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
Covering that, as well as recognition for Hawkeye specialists Michael Sleep-Dalton and Keith Duncan, are part of today’s daily dose of Iowa news and notes.
Delivered each weekday at 10 a.m. at Hawkmania.com, your home for all things Iowa, here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. The leg injury that is expected to sideline receiving leader Brandon Smith from three-to-five weeks will create opportunities for other Hawkeye receivers.
That group includes Calvin Lockett, Max Cooper and Oliver Martin, who have all been on the outside looking in at the four receivers Iowa lists on its weekly depth chart.
Lockett moved into the back-up spot behind Tyrone Tracy at the ‘X’ receiver position and coach Kirk Ferentz said Ihmir Smith-Marsette could shift to that position if necessary as well.
“We’ll juggle a little bit,’’ Ferentz said. “It opens up some opportunity on the other side, other positions.’’
2. Oliver Martin isn’t working out at the ‘X’ spot, but the Michigan transfer would be in the mix at the other receiver spot if Smith-Marsette shifts over.
The sophomore has caught five passes for 28 yards in the Hawkeyes’ first seven games this season, the fifth receiver in what has generally been a four-receiver rotation because of the production Iowa is getting out of Smith, Smith-Marsette, Nico Ragaini and Tracy.
“Subtract one good player out of the mix, there’s more snaps available for everybody,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “He’s working right now, certainly in the mix for competition this week.’’
3. Pat Fitzgerald may prefer an old-school approach to the style of football his Northwestern teams plays, but he’s taking a high-tech approach to digging the Wildcats out of the 1-5 funk they find themselves in at the midpoint of their schedule.
“When things aren’t going great and it’s a technology world that we live in, there are three magic buttons that fixes things: control, alt, delete,’’ Fitzgerald said.
“It takes all three things at once to work. It might be the best t-shirt I’ve ever come up with.’’
4. The personnel has changed, but defensive tackle Cedrick Lattimore sees a lot of the same Northwestern that Iowa faced a year ago as he watches tape of this year’s Wildcats.
“They do what they’ve always done,’’ Lattimore said. “They are a team that likes to run the football, will take it right at you and we need to be ready to deal with that. This has been a tough game for us every year.’’
Northwestern has won three straight games and six of its last 10 against Iowa.
The Wildcats have won four straight against Iowa only once before, successful in four consecutive games against the Hawkeyes between 1926-32.
5. With Matt Hankins and Riley Moss now healthy, D.J. Johnson shifts to spot behind Michael Ojemudia at right cornerback on the Hawkeye depth chart.
You have free articles remaining.
Coach Kirk Ferentz said that move is not a slight to the redshirt freshman, just a reflection of a healthier secondary.
“He’s healthy, fine. Nobody is mad at him. He’s doing a great job,’’ Ferentz said, referencing Johnson. “It’s just every game is a little bit different. He’s certainly in the mix. He’s doing really well. No story there as far as I know.’’
6. For the first time this season, Iowa will have a change in its four captains this week.
Toren Young will join Brady Ross, Nate Stanley and Kristian Welch in representing the Hawkeyes at midfield for the pregame coin toss at Northwestern.
Young replaces Michael Ojemudia, who had been a captain in each of Iowa’s first seven games this season.
7. Hawkeye kicker Keith Duncan is one of three kickers named this week as a Lou Groza Award star of the week.
Selected by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission, Duncan was honored for kicking field goals of 44, 42, 38 and 30 yards in the Hawkeyes’ 26-20 victory over Purdue last weekend.
Duncan has been successful in nine of his 10 tries from 40 yards or beyond this season. He has 67 points on the season, tied for the fourth most by kickers in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
8. Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette takes the field Saturday at Northwestern nearing a milestone.
The junior is nine yards away from becoming the 42nd player in Hawkeye history to record 1,000 receiving yards.
9. With an offense averaging 12.5 points per game, Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said his team’s focus is more internal than on spending a lot of time on opponents.
“We don’t have the luxury right now,’’ he said. “We have to focus on getting our team ready to execute.’’
10. Iowa punter Michael Sleep-Dalton was named to the Ray’s 8 list this week, honored among eight punters across the country for his work in the Hawkeyes’ game against Purdue last weekend.
The graduate transfer received the recognition from the Ray Guy Award after averaging 47.3 yards on four punts against the Boilermakers including a season-long effort of 63 yards in the fourth quarter.
Sleep-Dalton is currently averaging 42.2 yards per punt this season.