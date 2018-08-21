Iowa freshman Tony Cassioppi and junior Jeremiah Moody combined to win three gold medals at the Junior Pan American Championships over the weekend in Fortaleza, Brazil.
Cassioppi swept the men's freestyle and Greco-Roman titles for the second straight year at 125 kilograms, recording three technical falls and a pin to win the Greco title on Saturday. On Sunday the Illinois state prep champion from Rockton Hononegah outscored his opponents 30-5 to win the freestyle championship.
Moody won the freestyle bracket at 74 kilograms on Sunday. The Cambridge, Wisconsin, native won by a technical fall and a pin before edging Canada's Ty Bridgewater 12-10 in the finals.