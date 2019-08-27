Today’s Hawkeye 10 @ 10 is dedicated to the newbies, incoming freshmen who have worked their way through their first fall camp at Iowa, attended their first day of fall classes on Monday and are halfway through the preparations for their first game in an Iowa uniform.
The Hawkeye 10 @ 10 delivers Hawkeye news and notes at 10 a.m. weekdays throughout the season at Hawkmania.com, your home for all things Iowa.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10, and it’s all about true freshmen who play positions where contributions on offense, defense and special teams are a possibility:
1. Jack Campbell, a freshman linebacker from Cedar Falls, has caught the attention of Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker.
He was among a handful of freshmen Parker mentioned last week as players who could be in the mix for playing time.
The tenacity in his approach to the game is giving the 6-foot-4, 218-pound freshman a chance to see time on special teams and at the leo position.
2. Wide receiver is an area where there are opportunities for young players.
Desmond Hutson, a 6-3, 200-pound native or Raytown, Missouri, fits that bill.
He was mentioned by coach Kirk Ferentz during an interview with the Big Ten Network last week as a potential contributor this season.
Hutson caught 47 passes for 729 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior in high school.
3. Orion’s Logan Lee is no stranger to Quad-City area football fans – or anyone who tried to mess with him on a wrestling mat where he won a pair of Illinois state championships.
Lee has sampled playing time at defensive tackle during fall camp and the 6-5, 251-pound freshman showed play-making potential there during a brief glimpse of fall camp at the Kids at Kinnick Day practice that was open to the public earlier this month.
4. Defensive back Dane Belton displayed a nose for the football as a senior at Tampa Jesuit High School and Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker hasn’t been shy about giving first-year players an opportunity on the back end of Iowa’s defense.
The 6-1, 190-pound Belton intercepted four passes and broke up seven more during his senior season as a prep in Florida while earning all-state recognition.
5. Shadrick Byrd was among freshmen who enrolled at Iowa in January and the Alabaster, Alabama running back has laid the foundation for his future with his work in spring practices and early into fall camp.
Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said the 5-10, 212-pounder is off to a solid start.
With three juniors at the top of the depth chart, playing time may be limited but the Hawkeyes are finding a lot to like about their young running backs.
6. Tyler Goodson, the Georgia player of the year as a prep senior at North Gwinnett High School, is also drawing mention for his fall camp work at running back.
The 5-10, 190-pound back carried for 1,189 yards and 25 touchdowns last fall as a senior.
Like Byrd, his initial playing time may be limited behind the junior trio of Mekhi Sargent, Toren Young and Ivory Kelly-Martin but as Iowa fans have seen over time, having good, deep talent at running back is never a bad thing.
7. With two fifth-year seniors on the depth chart at tight end in Nate Wieting and Drew Cook and junior Shaun Beyer figuring into that mix at well, young tight ends will likely get a taste of competition this fall as Iowa works toward the 2020 season.
Josiah Miamen, a 6-4, 225-pound native of Dunlap, Illinois, brings a blend of pass-catching ability and quickness to the position.
He caught 25 passes for 500 yards and six touchdowns last fall as a senior.
8. Sam LaPorta, a 6-4, 242-pound tight end from Highland, Illinois, fits into the same scenario as Josiah Miamen.
A few snaps this season could help prepare him for future opportunities in a role at tight end as upperclassmen move on.
LaPorta ranks second in Illinois high school history with 50 receiving touchdowns and is third on the state’s all-time receiving yardage list with 3,793 yards over the past four seasons in the eastern suburbs of St. Louis.
9. Alex Padilla arrived at Iowa for the spring semester and the 6-1, 193-pound quarterback from Greenwood Village, Colorado, is making the kind of progress that quarterbacks coach Ken O’Keefe wants to see.
With Nate Stanley preparing for his senior season and two young quarterbacks waiting in the wings in Spencer Petras and Peyton Mansell, this will likely be a season filled with growth potential for Padilla.
He completed 170-of-251 passes for 1,951 yards and 24 touchdowns while being intercepted just four times as a senior at Cherry Creek High School.
10. A defensive back who earned first-team all-state honors for Oak Lawn Richards in Illinois, Sebastian Castro is an active player on both sides of the who was named the player of the year in Chicago’s south suburbs last season and could have the potential to contribute early on special teams.
He recorded 95 tackles and intercepted five passes last season at Richards, where the 5-11, 195-pounder also recorded five tackles for a loss, broke up three passes, forced three fumbles and recovered a pair of fumbles last fall for a team which reached the Illinois state semifinals.