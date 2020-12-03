Hawkeyes 10@10: No true champion, COVID-19 cancellations and Illini linebacker

Dodging a pandemic, Iowa and Illinois are preparing to meet on the football field for the 76th time Saturday and that is what today’s Hawkeye 10@10 is all about.
1. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz isn’t overly concerned about whether or not a true champion is crowned in the Big Ten this season.
“No idea and not to be smug, I really don’t care quite frankly,’’ Ferentz said. “I just hope we get to keep playing games. It looked like we weren’t going to have that opportunity. Just the chance to practice, to compete, to be with the team on a daily basis, this is what we like doing.’’
Ferentz said he isn’t paying a lot of attention to the “rhetoric and chit chat’’ about whether the Big Ten should alter its requirement that a team play six of its eight scheduled games to be eligible to participate in the conference’s scheduled title game on Dec. 19.
“It all really doesn’t matter right now. What matters is playing the next game,’’ Ferentz said.
2. With Michigan and Northwestern joining the list of Big Ten teams that have had a game canceled because of COVID-19 issues, Iowa, Indiana, Rutgers and Penn State are the only teams in the conference not to have had a game canceled this season.
Coach Kirk Ferentz believes he knows why: Luck.
“I don’t know that we are doing anything magical or anything like that, and I don’t want to make it sound like we are doing something nobody else is doing because I don’t think that’s the case at all,’’ Ferentz said.
“the only thing everybody has been hearing since March, just try to do the obvious things. Try to practice good hygiene. Try to keep your distance from people. And I don’t want to speak for all of our players, but I think most of them are probably doing what we do as coaches. We come to work and go home. I don’t think anybody has much of a social life right now.’’
3. Illinois cornerback Tony Adams said the Fighting Illini know what to expect from Iowa in Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game at Memorial Stadium.
“I like Iowa’s style of play, downhill. They’re coming right at you,’’ Adams said. “They’re not going to do nothing too crazy. I believe their philosophy is ‘I’m more of a man than you are.’ So, this week we’re going to see. We’re going to see.’’
Illinois has not beaten Iowa since 2008.
4. Iowa has been an offensive roll lately.
The Hawkeyes have averaged 37.8 points during their ongoing four-game win streak, outscoring opponents 151-55.
The last time Iowa averaged that many points during a four-game stretch was in 2002, when they scored 161 points in four games against Michigan, Wisconsin, Northwestern and Minnesota. The Hawkeyes averaged 40.1 points during that stretch.
5. The Hawkeyes will face one of the nation’s premier linebackers this week in Illinois senior Jake Hansen, the only returning 2019 Butkus Award semifinalist who returned to college football this season.
Hansen has continued to perform at a high level, recording the No. 1 tackling grade in the nation according to Pro Football Focus. It ranks him as the only player in the nation to have played at least 300 snaps this season who has not missed a tackle.
He joins Syracuse linebacker Mikel Jones as the only two linebackers in the nation with multiple interceptions, force fumbles and fumble recoveries in 2020.
6. Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith said his team’s ability to execute will determine the outcome of Saturday’s game with Iowa.
“They are who they are. They know what they’re doing and they’re extremely well coached. They play extremely hard, are strong and are physical,’’ Smith said.
“They have a system, they run it and they are damn good at it. They’re going to make you out-execute them. That’s what it comes down. You’re going to have to out-execute them with your system against their system head to head.’’
7. As a multi-sport standout, Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell had a decision to make coming out of Cedar Falls High School.
An equally gifted basketball player, Campbell said there are times when he misses the sport.
“I have a great time playing basketball but I love football, too,’’ Campbell said. “Like all kids in high school, I liked to stay busy and I think playing multiple sports and competing year round has given me an edge,’’ Campbell said.
“It has helped me become the competitor that I am.’’
Campbell has played in just three of Iowa’s six games this season, but is fourth on the team with 3.5 tackles for a loss.
8. Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent is nearing some elite company on the Hawkeye career charts.
With a rushing touchdown last week against Nebraska, Sargent now has 20 during his career. Only 10 backs in Iowa history have collected.
Sargent is two touchdowns away from sharing eighth place on that list with Shonn Greene, Ronnie Harmon and Owen Gill, who all ran for 22 scores as Hawkeyes.
Bettendorf’s Tavian Banks and Sedrick Shaw continue to own Iowa’s all-time record in that category, rushing for 33 touchdowns during their overlapping careers. Banks played for the Hawkeyes from 1994-97 while Shaw played from 1993-96.
9. When the Hawkeyes get the ball in the red zone, the chances are good they’re going to find the end zone on the ground.
Iowa has scored 80 percent of its offensive touchdowns this season on rushing plays, carrying the ball across the goal line 16 times among their 20 touchdowns.
The Hawkeyes rank second in the Big Ten with 16 rushing scores this season.
Senior running back Mekhi Sargent has run for a team-leading seven touchdowns, one more than rushing leader Tyler Goodson has scored.
10. Julian Pearl is expected to make his second career start at right tackle for Illinois on Saturday, replacing injured Alex Palczewski on the Fighting Illini offensive line.
“Julian has been playing for a couple of weeks now and he’s playing good football,’’ Illini coach Lovie Smith said“
The sophomore from Danville, Ill., is the younger brother of former United Township and Augustana College football player Avery Pearl.
