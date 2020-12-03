Hawkeyes 10@10: No true champion, COVID-19 cancellations and Illini linebacker

2. With Michigan and Northwestern joining the list of Big Ten teams that have had a game canceled because of COVID-19 issues, Iowa, Indiana, Rutgers and Penn State are the only teams in the conference not to have had a game canceled this season.

Coach Kirk Ferentz believes he knows why: Luck.

“I don’t know that we are doing anything magical or anything like that, and I don’t want to make it sound like we are doing something nobody else is doing because I don’t think that’s the case at all,’’ Ferentz said.

“the only thing everybody has been hearing since March, just try to do the obvious things. Try to practice good hygiene. Try to keep your distance from people. And I don’t want to speak for all of our players, but I think most of them are probably doing what we do as coaches. We come to work and go home. I don’t think anybody has much of a social life right now.’’

3. Illinois cornerback Tony Adams said the Fighting Illini know what to expect from Iowa in Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game at Memorial Stadium.