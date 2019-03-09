Iowa added two big pieces to its 2020 football recruiting class Friday night.
The Hawkeyes picked up a pair of verbal commitments from championship-tested offensive linemen, the first players in their position group to join a class that now numbers eight prospects.
Josh Volk of Cedar Rapids Xavier and Tyler Elsbury of Byron, Illinois, both announced their decisions to join the Iowa program on Twitter.
Volk, a 6-foot-4, 306-pound interior lineman, is the second junior to verbally commit to the Hawkeyes from a Xavier team which has won the last two Iowa Class 3A state championships.
He follows Saints linebacker Ethan Hurkett, who committed last month, in accepting Iowa scholarship offers.
At 6-5, 298 pounds, Elsbury helped lead the Tigers to a 13-1 record and spot in the Illinois Class 3A state championship game during a playoff run last fall that began with a win over Rock Island Alleman.
Former Hawkeye Sean Considine is an assistant coach at Byron.
Last month, Elsbury finished as the runner-up to Iowa 2019 tight end recruit Logan Lee of Orion in the 285-pound weight class at the Illinois Class 1A state wrestling tournament, dropping a 7-5 decision in a match decided in the final seconds.
In announcing his decision, Volk wrote, "After much consideration, I am excited to announce my commitment to the University of Iowa."
He joined Elsbury in thanking high school coaches and others who assisted them in the recruiting process.
Elsbury summed up his announcement simply, "It just feels like home."
Volk is ranked by Rivals.com as the third-best prospect in Iowa in the 2020 recruiting class, while Elsbury is rated by 247Sports as a top-15 recruit in Illinois in 2020.
Both ranked by Rivals.com and 247Sports as three-star prospects on five-star scales, Volk and Elsbury had plenty of options to consider.
A Class 3A first-team all-state selection of the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association last fall, Iowa State and Nebraska had offered Volk scholarships. He was also receiving interest from Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Notre Dame and Vanderbilt.
Elsbury selected Iowa over offers from Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Northern Illinois, Purdue, Syracuse, West Virginia and Western Michigan.
Volk’s decision gives Iowa commitments from four of the top-five prospects in the 2020 class as ranked by 247Sports.
The Hawkeyes gained previous commitments from running back Gavin Williams of West Des Moines Dowling, defensive end Logan Jones of Council Bluffs Lewis Central and Hurkett.
Volk and Elsbury are eligible to sign binding letters of intent in December. They are expected to be part of a recruiting class that numbers around 20.