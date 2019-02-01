Iowa added an experienced leg Friday to the collection of candidates who will compete for the starting punting job for the 2019 season.
Michael Sleep-Dalton, the starting punter at Arizona State the past two seasons, announced on Twitter he will join the Hawkeye football program after completing his undergraduate degree at the Pac-12 institution in May.
“Proud to be a Hawkeye! 110 percent committed and blessed to have the opportunity to be a part of such an amazing program,’’ Sleep-Dalton wrote. “… Can’t wait to put on the black and gold.’’
Sleep-Dalton will have one year of eligibility remaining with the Hawkeyes and will join two-year starter Colten Rastetter and redshirt sophomore Ryan Gersonde on the Iowa roster. Rastetter is a walk-on and Gersonde is among Iowa’s scholarship players.
The native of Geelong, Victoria, Australia, announced last month his intentions to pursue graduate transfer opportunities rather than face competition to retain his starting job with the Sun Devils.
Although he averaged 43.8 yards on 59 punts last season, Sleep-Dalton was expected to face competition from Michael Turk, a transfer whose uncle Matt Turk punted for the New York Jets when the NFL team was being coached by current Arizona State coach Herm Edwards.
His work last season included 10 punts of 50 or more yards with a long of 72 yards. He deposited 19 of his punts inside the 20-yard line.
The 6-foot-2, 207-pound Sleep-Dalton began his punting career at the City College of San Francisco where he averaged 41.7 on 45 punts in 2015. After redshirting at Arizona State in 2016, he returned from a torn quad muscle to average 39.9 yards on 62 punts as a sophomore there in 2017.
At Iowa, Sleep-Dalton will provide another option to a segment of the game that has been inconsistent.
Rastetter averaged 38.9 yards on 53 punts for the Hawkeyes as a junior in 2018, recording four punts of 50 or more yards and placing 19 inside the 20. He averaged 37.8 yards on 55 punts as a sophomore.
Gersonde redshirted last fall after averaging 42.5 yards on 13 punts during an injury-shortened freshman season in 2017.
Sleep-Dalton announced his decision four days before spring football practices begin at Arizona State.