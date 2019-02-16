Iowa continues to add pieces to its 2019 football recruiting class and Saturday it added a graduate transfer in an area of need.
Zach VanValkenburg, named the defensive lineman of the year in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference last season as a redshirt sophomore at NCAA Division II Hillsdale College in Michigan, announced on Twitter that he is joining the Hawkeye program.
“Leaving Hillsdale is bittersweet, but I have reached the end of the road here educationally and my goals are uncompromising,’’ VanVAlkenburg wrote. “I will always cherish the experiences I had here and the friendships I have made. With that said, I’m very proud to announce that I will be continuing both my academic and football careers at the University of Iowa this fall.’’
A 6-foot-4, 265-pound native of Hudsonville, Michigan, VanValkenburg counted 8.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for a loss among the 70 stops he recorded last season. He also forced three fumbles for a conference championship team which reached the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs.
He recorded 32 tackles and 4.5 tackles for a loss as a redshirt freshman at Hillsdale.
VanValkenburg will have two years of eligibility remaining at Iowa. He selected the Hawkeyes over offers from San Jose State and Buffalo. Connecticut, Oregon State and Vanderbilt also were recruiting VanValkenburg before he committed to Iowa.
He competed as a defensive end at Hillsdale, showing a blend of speed and power but has the versatility to play at the tackle spot, something Iowa coaches have been looking for in prospects as they have recruited in recent years.
The Hawkeyes have been searching for additional defensive line talent as they work to replace all four starters from last season’s 9-4 team. End Anthony Nelson chose to enter the NFL draft, while end Parker Hesse and tackles Matt Nelson and Sam Brincks completed their eligibility last month in the Outback Bowl.
VanValkenburg is the 24th member of Iowa’s 2019 recruiting class and the second graduate transfer, joining Arizona State punter Michael Sleep-Dalton in choosing to enroll in graduate programs at Iowa.
He will join four other defensive linemen in this year’s recruiting class. High school linemen Jalen Hunt of Detroit, Jake Karchinski of De Pere, Wisconsin, Taajhir McCall of Pensacola, Florida and Chris Reames of Van Meter, Iowa, have signed letters of intent to compete for the Hawkeyes.
VanValkenburg was an all-state athlete in both football and wrestling at Zeeland West High School, where he was part of two state championship football teams.
Recruited by both Air Force and Holy Cross in high school, he was named as a defensive lineman to the Michigan high school Dream Team selected by the Detroit Free Press in 2015, twice earning all-state recognition. VanValkenburg also earned all-state honors in wrestling.