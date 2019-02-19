It didn’t take long for Iowa’s latest football commitment to say ‘yes.’
When Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz offered Cedar Rapids Xavier linebacker Ethan Hurkett a scholarship during the Hawkeyes’ junior day on Saturday, Hurkett jumped at the opportunity.
“Iowa is where I’ve always wanted to go and when the offer came, I really didn’t have to think too long about it,’’ Hurkett said. “I talked about it with my parents, but the conversation was pretty short. They offered. I said ‘yes’ and that was it.’’
The offer came during the first hour of Hurkett’s visit to the Iowa campus last weekend and before the event ended, he had become the sixth player to verbally commit to the Hawkeyes’ 2020 football recruiting class.
He said the scholarship offer delivered by Ferentz caught him by surprise.
“I wasn’t expecting it, to be sitting there and having coach Ferentz say, ‘We want you to play at Iowa. We want you to be a Hawk.’ It was a pretty incredible experience, something I always dreamed about but I never expected it to happen the way it did,’’ Hurkett said.
The 6-foot-3, 230-pound junior from a prep program which has won the last two Iowa Class 3A state championships projects as either a linebacker or defensive end at the collegiate level, but said he has not discussed with Iowa coaches where they see him playing.
“There’s plenty of time to figure all that and I’m not really concerned about that right now,’’ Hurkett said. “The main thing is that the recruiting process, it’s done. I’m going to be a Hawkeye and that’s something I’ve hoped I would get the chance to say for a long time.’’
Hurkett played outside linebacker last season at Xavier, where he counted 10.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks among his 64 tackles.
The Iowa offer was the first Hurkett received, although he had been receiving recruiting interest from Iowa State, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Purdue and a number of Ivy League institutions.
The Hawkeyes also added an invited walk-on to the 2019 recruiting class on Tuesday.
Alec Kritta, a 6-1, 183-pound wide receiver from St. Charles North High School in Illinois, announced on Twitter his plans to join the Hawkeye program.
Kritta caught 47 passes for 900 yards and 13 touchdowns for a St. Charles North team which reached the Illinois Class 7A state championship game last fall.
He is one of three walk-on wide receivers from Illinois high school programs who will join Iowa this year, following Javon Foy of Moline and Jackson Ritter of Lincoln-Way East.