Iowa football fans will have two opportunities to enjoy lengthy tailgates this month at Kinnick Stadium.
It was announced this morning than the Hawkeyes’ Sept. 22 Big Ten opener against Wisconsin has been set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff, the latest starting time for a home game in Iowa history.
The game between the two preseason favorites in the West Division of the Big Ten will be televised nationally by Fox.
Both teams are off to 2-0 starts to the season. The sixth-ranked Badgers host BYU on Saturday while the Hawkeyes host Northern Iowa in a game that was previously announced as a 6:30 p.m. start.
The night games, becoming increasingly common under terms of the two-year-old Big Ten media rights deals and a requirement that all league schools install permanent lights, will be the 16th and 17th night games hosted by Iowa in the program’s history.
Iowa is 11-5 all-time under the lights at Kinnick.