10 @ 10: Hawkeyes benefiting from increased recruiting in southeast

Kirk Ferentz on recruiting, Tristan Wirfs on a list of semifinalists for a major award and Lovie Smith on the Hawkeyes, all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
Your daily dose of Iowa football news and notes is delivered each weekday at 10 a.m. at Hawkmania.com, your home for all things Iowa.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. Tyler Goodson’s move into a starting running back’s role is a byproduct of Iowa’s increased recruiting efforts in the southeast.
The true freshman from North Gwinnett High School in Suwanee, Georgia on the outskirts of Atlanta is currently Iowa’s second-leading rusher with 436 yards on 82 carries.
He’s among recruits that assistant coaches Derrick Foster and Seth Wallace have helped Iowa gain.
“Seth has some background coaching at Valdosta, and Derrick has done a good job the last couple years working that area,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “He had a good rapport with Tyler and it really worked out well.’’
Ferentz is impressed with the caliber of talent in Georgia prep programs.
“The obvious big population states, California, Texas, Florida, a lot of prospects there, but I’ve always felt that Georgia high school football is probably as good as you’re going to find anywhere. There and Ohio are two of the better states that aren’t one of the three I mentioned,’’ he said. “If you look hard and maybe find some guys that will fit what you’re doing, then hopefully there is a mutual admiration.’’
2. Tristan Wirfs added his name to the list of Iowa linemen who have been semifinalists for the Outland Trophy, named one of six candidates for this year’s award on Wednesday night.
The 6-foot-5, 320-pound junior from Mount Vernon, Iowa, was selected by the Football Writers Association of America for consideration for its award.
Starting all 10 games for Iowa this season, Wirfs has started seven times at right tackle and three times on the left side.
The Outland, presented to the nation’s most outstanding interior lineman on offense or defense, has been won by four Hawkeyes, Cal Jones in 1955, Alex Karras in 1957, Robert Gallery in 2003 and Brandon Scherff in 2014.
Wirfs is joined on the list of semifinalists by Wisconsin center Tyler Biadasz, Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown, Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell, Clemson guard John Simpson and Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas.
Three finalists for the honor will be announced Monday.
3. As Illinois coach Lovie Smith looks at tape of Iowa’s win over Minnesota, he sees Iowa.
“I saw what you see most times, they’re going to play hard and play for 60 minutes,’’ Smith said. “They jumped out to a big lead and Minnesota … came back on Iowa and it ended up being a classic Big Ten football game at the end.’’
Smith praised the Hawkeye defense, adding that is something that has been an Iowa trademark “for a long period of time and this year is no exception.’’
Smith also liked what he sees from Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley.
“It seems he has been there forever, outstanding football player who seems to make all the throws, a big guy who sticks in the pocket,’’ Smith said. “And, there is a commitment to the run, and it’s been that way with Iowa. Both of us know each other well.’’
4. Brandon Smith returned to the field for a couple of snaps for Iowa last week, his first action since suffering an ankle injury during an Oct. 19 game against Purdue.
You have free articles remaining.
He is expected to fill a larger role this week and while late-week practices will determine just how much he will play, teammate Ihmir Smith-Marsette expects Smith to be more than ready to go.
“He’s going to be the same old Brandon he was before he left,’’ Smith-Marsette said. “Making plays, big blocks. It’s good to have him back out there.’’
5. Of the 19 seniors Iowa will honor before Saturday’s game, nine are products of Iowa high school programs and three came to the Hawkeyes from Illinois high schools.
There are 24 players from Illinois on the Hawkeye roster this season and coach Kirk Ferentz said the neighboring state remains fertile recruiting territory for Iowa.
“Illinois is a priority state for us,’’ he said. “You can drive to Chicago and back by the time you can get up to the northwest corner of our state. Yet, there are a lot more people recruiting there, too, the competition is steep.’’
Iowa’s 2020 recruiting class currently includes commitments from five Illinois high school players.
6. Final home games provide players with a time to reflect and Nate Wieting is no exception.
The senior tight end remembered his first workouts for the Hawkeyes early this week.
“I was like a deer in the headlights,’’ said the initial walk-on who has been on scholarship the past two seasons. “The first day, I didn’t know anybody. I didn’t know what I was doing. I just tried to act like I belonged and go as fast as I could.’’
7. Michigan graduate transfer Brandon Peters has made a difference at quarterback for Illinois.
He comes into the Iowa game after throwing for a career-high 369 yards and three touchdowns in the Fighting Illini’s most recent game, a Nov. 9 rally for a 37-34 win at Michigan State.
Peters has thrown 16 touchdown passes this season, the most for an Illini quarterback since current Iowa State assistant Nathan Scheelhaase had 21 in 2013.
8. The balance in Iowa’s backfield has been a constant this season.
Ten games in, the Hawkeyes have three running backs who have topped 70 carries and 400 yards.
“We’re not unhappy with any of our running backs. I think it’s been one of our strengths on our football team,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “I think all three of our guys are very capable and I’d throw Ivory (Kelly-Martin) in there, too. He decided he wanted to redshirt, which I think is a smart decision. Those three guys in the mix, they’re all doing a really great job.’’
Mekhi Sargent leads Iowa with 108 rushes for 482 yards, while Tyler Goodson has 82 carries and 436 yards and Toren Young has 71 rushes for 401 yards as Iowa prepares for Saturday’s 11 a.m. game against Illinois.
9. The Hawkeye Express will conclude its 16th season of operation on Saturday.
With parking around Kinnick Stadium limited generally to fans with permits, the train that leaves from a station just south of Highway 6 across from the Coral Ridge Mall in Coralville provides fans with a free parking option.
Roundtrip tickets, which can be purchased with cash at the boarding area, cost $15 for adults and the ride is free for children ages 12 and under.
Trains depart for the 10-minute trip beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday and return trips begin at the start of the fourth quarter and run 90 minutes following the game.
10. Illinois arrives at Kinnick Stadium already assured of having a winning record on the road this season.
The Fighting Illini are 3-1 away from Memorial Stadium this year, losing only at Minnesota 40-17. Illinois has won at Connecticut (31-23), Purdue (24-6) and Michigan State (37-34).
“Most places you go to on the road, it’s hard, but it helps when you’ve done it before,’’ Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. “Good football teams have to go on the road and win and I feel we are equipped to do that.’’