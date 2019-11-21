10 @ 10: Hawkeyes benefiting from increased recruiting in southeast

Smith praised the Hawkeye defense, adding that is something that has been an Iowa trademark “for a long period of time and this year is no exception.’’

Smith also liked what he sees from Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley.

“It seems he has been there forever, outstanding football player who seems to make all the throws, a big guy who sticks in the pocket,’’ Smith said. “And, there is a commitment to the run, and it’s been that way with Iowa. Both of us know each other well.’’

4. Brandon Smith returned to the field for a couple of snaps for Iowa last week, his first action since suffering an ankle injury during an Oct. 19 game against Purdue.

He is expected to fill a larger role this week and while late-week practices will determine just how much he will play, teammate Ihmir Smith-Marsette expects Smith to be more than ready to go.

“He’s going to be the same old Brandon he was before he left,’’ Smith-Marsette said. “Making plays, big blocks. It’s good to have him back out there.’’

5. Of the 19 seniors Iowa will honor before Saturday’s game, nine are products of Iowa high school programs and three came to the Hawkeyes from Illinois high schools.