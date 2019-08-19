Fans of the Iowa and Iowa State football teams have a reason to be optimistic as the 2019 season approaches.
For the first time ever, both the Hawkeyes and Cyclones have landed spots in the preseason top 25 of the Associated Press college football poll.
Iowa is rated 20th and Iowa State is 21st in the inaugural poll of season as selected by a panel of 62 voters from across the country.
Coming off of a 9-4 season, the preseason ranking for the Hawkeyes is Iowa’s first in the AP poll since 2010, while the Cyclones are rated by the AP before kicking off the season for the first time since 1978.
Coach Kirk Ferentz’s 21st Iowa team returns 12 starters from a group which won the Outback Bowl last season and was previously ranked 19th in the preseason coaches poll conducted by USA Today.
Iowa State has 16 starters returning from an 8-5 season which concluded in the Alamo Bowl. Coach Matt Campbell’s fourth team, which hosts the Hawkeyes at Jack Trice Stadium on Sept. 14, is ranked 24th in the preseason coaches poll.
Defending national champion Clemson tops the AP preseason picks for the first time ever, beating out the Alabama team it defeated in last season’s national title game for the top spot in the poll.
Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State round out the top five, while LSU, Michigan, Florida, Notre Dame and Texas round out the top 10.
The Buckeyes and Wolverines are among seven Big Ten teams to earn spots in the preseason poll. Penn State lands at 15th, Michigan State is 18th and Wisconsin is 19th. Nebraska at 24th.
The Cyclones at 21 are one of three Big 12 teams to make the top-25, joining the Sooners and Longhorns.
Northwestern and Minnesota from the Big Ten and West Virginia from the Big 12 are among other teams receiving votes.
The Associated Press will announce its preseason all-American team today.