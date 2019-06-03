Iowa and Iowa State have announced a two-year extension of the Cy-Hawk series in football, agreeing to a deal that extends the annual match-up between the state’s two Football Bowl Subdivision programs through the 2025 season.
The Hawkeyes will host the Cyclones at Kinnick Stadium on Sept. 7, 2024 and Iowa State will host the match-up at Jack Trice Stadium on Sept. 6, 2025.
All terms of the previous contract remain unchanged.
Iowa and Iowa State have met annually in football since 1977, which marked the resumption of a match-up first held in 1894. The Hawkeyes own a 44-22 lead in the all-time series, including a 13-3 win last season at Kinnick Stadium.
Iowa State hosts Iowa this fall on Sept. 14, with a kickoff set for 3 p.m.