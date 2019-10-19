Iowa punter Colten Rastetter (7) and kicker Keith Duncan (3) play “Rock, Paper, Scissors” after a field goal against Purdue during the Hawkeyes' homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN, mmclaughlin@qconline.com
The Iowa women’s basketball team checks out each other's Big Ten tournament championship rings during the Hawkeyes' homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday in Iowa City.
IOWA CITY — Keith Duncan insists the only number that matters is one — as in one kick at a time.
The Iowa junior continued to be a consistent contributor to the Hawkeye offense Saturday, connecting on all four of his field goal attempts and adding a pair of extra points to accumulate 14 of the 26 points Iowa needed to hold off Purdue by six points.
"My job isn't to keep stats," Duncan said. "I'm focused on making the kick and having a one-rep mindset."
Duncan improved to 10-of-11 on the season in field-goal tries of 40 yards or more, hitting from 44 and 42 yards against the Boilermakers in addition to hitting from 30 and 38 yards.
He credits strength and conditioning coordinator Chris Doyle with helping him prepare for a workload that has seen Duncan hit 17-of-19 field goal tries and connect on all 16 of his extra-point attempts.
"Coach Doyle has done a pretty good job of getting us the extra strength and putting us through programs to increase explosiveness," Duncan said. "Part of it is a mental aspect. It’s 100 degrees outside at these workouts. That’s mental strength. It’s part physical, but it’s all mental."
Duncan had a little extra motivation Saturday. The Weddington, N.C., native grew up near Purdue kicker J.D. Dellinger, a Charlotte native who hit a pair of field goals and two extra points for the Boilermakers.
"We talk all the time and we been friends forever," he said. "Our high schools played each other every year, so this was one I wanted to get."
Welch sits: Iowa’s leading tackler missed Saturday’s game with an injury.
Middle linebacker Kristian Welch, who tops the Hawkeye tackle charts with 47 stops this season, suffered an injury in Iowa’s game against Penn State a week ago, getting "nicked up," as coach Kirk Ferentz put it.
Redshirt freshman Dillon Doyle started in place of Welch at the middle linebacker spot, a position which also saw true freshman Jack Campbell get plenty of snaps Saturday.
"Kristian did a fantastic job. He quizzed us all week and had us ready go," Doyle said. "We also knew both of the guys behind us would have us in the right spots. When you can have that kind of trust in those guys, it really was a help."
Campbell finished with four tackles and Doyle recorded one in the win.
First sack: John Waggoner will always remember his first tackle in an Iowa uniform.
The redshirt freshman defensive end dropped Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer for a 7-yard loss to leave the Boilermakers in a third-and-21 situation from their own 9-yard line during the second quarter.
"It was a pretty surreal feeling," Waggoner said about recording Iowa’s only sack of the game. "It was great to get there and be in a position to make a play."
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said he appreciated the performance of Waggoner and another redshirt freshman defensive end, Joe Evans, as Saturday’s game progressed.
"We had some young guys on both sides of the ball step in and help out," Ferentz said. "It was good to see those types of contributions."
Message hits home: Bob Sanders, a hard-hitting all-American defensive back who helped change the culture of the Iowa football program during the early years of Kirk Ferentz’s 21-year tenure, was the honorary captain for the Hawkeyes on Saturday.
An eight-year NFL veteran with the Colts and Chargers who led the nation with six forced fumbles as a senior in 2003, Sanders spoke to the Hawkeyes on Friday and joined Iowa captains at midfield for the pregame coin flip Saturday.
"It was cool having him around here and listening to what he said," Iowa cornerback Matt Hankins said. "To hear him talk about what (defensive coordinator and secondary coach Phil) Parker did for him, it hits home and means a lot."
Feeling at home: Former Iowa basketball all-American B.J. Armstrong attended Saturday’s game after a busy day on campus Friday, lunching with his former coach Tom Davis and serving as the grand marshal for the homecoming parade.
"It’s been amazing since the first moment I stepped foot back on campus," Armstrong said. "… I’ve always considered this to be home. The people here welcomed me with open arms, and it’s been great to see so many familiar faces."
A ring thing: Iowa surprised members of its women’s basketball team during a first-half timeout Saturday.
As the Hawkeyes were being introduced, players unexpectedly received 2019 Big Ten tournament championship rings.
Remembering Reilly: Iowa took the field Saturday remembering the life of Mike Reilly.
An all-American linebacker for Iowa in 1963 who went on to spend 25 seasons in the broadcast booth as the color commentator on WMT radio broadcasts, Reilly died Friday in his hometown of Dubuque at the age of 77.
"He was such a great guy, so enthusiastic, really enjoyed the game," Ferentz said. "And fortunately I was able to be here when his son Jim played, walked on, ends up an all-Big Ten player, tremendous young man. So, condolences to the entire Reilly family."
Reilly played six seasons in the NFL, including five with the Bears and one with the Vikings as part of Minnesota’s 1970 Super Bowl team.
