Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates his fumble recovery for a touchdown Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, during first half action at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. The Hawkeyes defeated the Illini 63-0.
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) makes a tackle attempt on Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback AJ Bush Jr. (1) Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, during first half action at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. The Hawkeyes defeated the Illini 63-0.
IOWA CITY — Family is at the forefront of everything A.J. Epenesa does.
Saturday, with around 150 members of his extended family looking on, the Iowa defensive end delivered again and again for his Hawkeye football family during its 63-0 beatdown of Illinois.
During a span of a little over two minutes in the second quarter, Epenesa demonstrated the abilities that made him a five-start recruit during a heralded prep career at Edwardsville High School in southwestern Illinois.
Epenesa stripped the ball out of the hands of Fighting Illini running back Ra’Von Bonner, scooped up the fumbled ball and returned it 19 yards for a touchdown.
Two snaps later, he dropped Illinois quarterback AJ Bush for a 5-yard loss, a play that led to the punt attempt that Epenesa swatted down and Nick Niemann returned to the Illini 11-yard line.
One play later, T.J. Hockenson found himself on the receiving end of the second of Nate Stanley’s three touchdown passes and Illinois found itself in a 28-0 mess.
"I’m just out there trying to do my job," Epenesa said. "If I see an opportunity and there is a play that I have a chance to make, I’ll do what I can to make it."
Epenesa was among the Fighting Illini’s worst nightmares.
He finished with a career-high eight tackles, including 3.5 tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks. In addition to forcing and recovering the fumble he scored on and his punt block, Epenesa broke up one pass and forced a quarterback hurry on another.
"We played well as a defense, and I was trying to do my part," Epenesa said. "I just come out to work and try to get better every day. My whole goal is to try to improve on one thing every single day, and the idea is to carry that over to games."
Coach Kirk Ferentz appreciates the way Epenesa has embraced that approach and the way he carries himself.
"He’s a pretty humble competitor," Ferentz said. "What we’re seeing is him working hard every day in practice to grow and get better, and that is carrying over to the game field."
Epenesa said circumstances led to the day he had Saturday. He said the fumble strip and scoop is something all Hawkeye defenders work on daily, hoping to create the type of havoc it did.
"All I saw was the ball. Everybody was moving fast, and I just swiped at it," Epenesa said.
He knew the punt block was a possibility this week in part because of how Illinois’ punt team was set up, and Iowa put in a block plan in practice last week that paid off.
Mostly, he was glad to have the opportunity to make it all work in front of plenty of family members.
"I’m a family-oriented person, and to have my brothers and sister here along with a lot of people from Edwardsville, it means a lot to have them come here and show their support," Epenesa said. "They’re a big part of me."
Saturday, Epenesa was a big part of Iowa’s success.
"He just keeps getting better," Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse said.
