Iowa announced today the addition of home games against Western Michigan and Utah State, finalizing the Hawkeyes’ 2023 football schedule.
Iowa will host Western Michigan in the 2023 season opener on Sept. 2 at Kinnick Stadium, the first meeting between the teams since the Hawkeyes won a 59-3 game in 2013. The Mid-American Conference team defeated Iowa at Kinnick Stadium in both 2000 and 2007.
The Hawkeyes will also host Utah State for the first time 2002 on Sept. 16, 2023, one week before opening Big Ten play at home against Purdue.
With the two other nonconference games finalized, dates for Cy-Hawk games against Iowa State have now been set for 2022 and 2023. The Cyclones will visit Kinnick Stadium on Sept. 10, 2022 and the teams will play at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Sept. 9, 2023.
Iowa’s 2023 football schedule:
Sept. 2: Western Michigan
Sept. 9: at Iowa State
Sept. 16: Utah State
Sept. 23: Purdue
Sept. 30: at Wisconsin
Oct. 7: Rutgers
Oct. 14: at Northwestern
Oct. 21: Michigan State
Oct. 28: at Penn State
Nov. 4: Minnesota
Nov. 18: Illinois
Nov. 24: at Nebraska