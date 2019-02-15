A pair of Quad-City area high school football players are scheduled to be part of a group of nearly 50 prospective recruits attending Iowa’s first “junior day’’ of 2019 this weekend in Iowa City.
Noah Abbott, a 6-foot-6, 210-pound tight end from Bettendorf, is among 34 current high school juniors who have been invited to attend the event that will include players the Hawkeyes are eyeing as part of their 2020, 2021 and 2022 recruiting classes.
Tyler Maro, a 6-7, 225-pound offensive lineman from Davenport Assumption, is one of around a dozen current high school sophomores who have been invited to join a group that is also expected to include a pair of current freshmen.
They’ll all get a glimpse of Iowa’s facilities, its coaches and staff and receive a look at what the Iowa campus has to offer from both an academic and athletic standpoint.
The junior days that Iowa will hold this weekend and over the next month are part of the ongoing recruiting process.
While Iowa announced a 23-player 2019 recruiting class earlier this month, Hawkeye coaches spent considerable time in January working on establishing relationships with recruits in the 2020 class and beyond.
Iowa has extended scholarship offers to over 90 current high school juniors to become part of a recruiting class that will likely mirror many of the classes the Hawkeyes have signed during coach Kirk Ferentz’s tenure and end up with around 20 players.
The offers reflect some of Iowa’s recruiting priorities as it addresses needs in the 2020 class.
With a continued emphasis on improving overall athleticism, the Hawkeyes have already offered scholarships to 19 defensive ends, 16 wide receivers, 13 linebackers, 12 offensive linemen, nine defensive backs and eight running backs.
Five juniors who have been offered scholarships have verbally committed to sign with Iowa next December and four of those players are expected to attend this weekend’s junior day.
Quarterback Deuce Hogan of Grapevine, Texas, and three defensive end recruits — Isaiah Bruce of Lena, Illinois, Logan Jones of Council Bluffs, Iowa and Michael Lois of Elkhorn, Wisconsin — are scheduled to be on campus this weekend.
Iowa’s fifth commitment is running back Gavin Williams, who has transferred to West Des Moines Dowling after competing for Southeast Polk last fall.
Jones and Williams are among four in-state players who currently have scholarship offers from Iowa in the 2020 recruiting cycle.
The other two, Carroll Kuemper defensive end Blaise Garrison and Cedar Rapids Xavier offensive lineman Josh Volk, are not among this weekend’s visitors but have a growing number of offers to choose from.
Garrison picked up an offer from Kansas State this week in addition to the offers he has from Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota and Nebraska, while Volk holds offers from Iowa, Iowa State and most recently, Nebraska.
Abbott and Maro will be among a dozen instate players who are scheduled to take part in Iowa’s junior day this weekend, a group that includes 15 preps from Illinois and seven Missouri prospects.