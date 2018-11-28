After sharing the spotlight in the Iowa offense throughout the season, Hawkeye tight ends T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant shared first-team all-Big Ten honors announced Wednesday.
Hockenson was named as the recipient of the Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year Award, but first-team honors at the position were a split decision with coaches selecting Fant to the first team and a media panel choosing Hockenson.
"The tight end position has been a real strength for our team this year. To see both T.J. and Noah recognized is a credit to their performances throughout the season," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said in a statement.
The first set of teammates to share first-team honors at tight end in Big Ten history, both dominated in their own way.
"One of the reasons we’ve had the kind of seasons we’ve had is because we feed off of each other," Hockenson said. "I think we make each other better when we are out there together."
One of three finalists for the John Mackey Award as the national title end of the year, Hockenson leads the Hawkeyes with 46 receptions for 717 yards this season. The sophomore from Chariton, Iowa, has caught six touchdown passes and rushed for one score.
Fant leads tight ends nationally with seven touchdown receptions this season. The junior from Omaha, Nebraska, joined Hockenson among eight semifinalists for the Mackey Award. He is third on the Iowa team with 39 receptions covering 519 yards.
"T.J.’s having a great season," Fant said. "We play the same position, but I feel like in some ways we’re different players. We each have strengths to our game that we play to, and that has made us both successful."
In addition to the first-team honors, Hockenson was named to the second team by the coaches and Fant was a second-team pick of the media panel as the Big Ten unveiled its offensive all-conference choices Wednesday.
The league named its defensive and special teams all-conference picks Tuesday, selecting Iowa’s Amani Hooker as the Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year and the Hawkeyes’ Ihmir Smith-Marsette as the Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year.
"We’ve had a number of players gain well-deserved recognition over the past two days," Ferentz said. "To have three players named as the best at their positions in a strong football conference speaks to their hard work, sacrifice and determination."
Four Iowa offensive linemen and Smith-Marsette were among Hawkeyes honored Wednesday for their offensive work.
Sophomore offensive tackle Alaric Jackson, a 12-game starter on the left side of the Iowa line, earned second-team all-Big Ten honors from the coaches and media.
Senior guard Ross Reynolds received second-team honors from conference coaches and was a third-team all-Big Ten pick of the media, senior center Keegan Render was a third-team choice of the media and joined sophomore tackle Tristan Wirfs in earning honorable mention from league coaches.
"It’s rewarding to see seniors such as Keegan and Ross recognized for their play," Ferentz said. "For Alaric and Tristan, the recognition can hopefully signal continued improvement and growth."
Wirfs was also an honorable-mention pick of the media as was Smith-Marsette as a receiver after averaging a team-leading 17.5 yards per catch on his 19 receptions during Iowa’s 8-4 season.
Two Illinois players received offensive all-conference recognition.
Senior guard Nick Allegretti, a 36-game starter during his career, earned second-team honors from the media and running back Reggie Corbin was named to the third team by both the media and coaches. Corbin rushed for 1,085 yards, and his average of 8.5 yards per carry ranked third in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Allegretti earned honorable mention all-league honors from the coaches, while sophomore offensive tackle Alex Palczewski earned honorable mention from the media.
In addition to Hockenson’s honor, Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins was named both the Big Ten offensive player and quarterback of the year and Purdue receiver Rondale Moore was named both the league’s freshman of the year and receiver of the year.
Players from Wisconsin swept the other two individual awards. Jonathan Taylor was named the running back of the year and Michael Deiter was selected as the league’s offensive lineman of the year.