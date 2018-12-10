Three Iowa football players were named this morning to the Associated Press college football all-American teams.
Tight end T.J. Hockenson and safety Amani Hooker were named to the second team, while tight end Noah Fant was selected as a third-team all-American.
Hockenson, named last week as a second-team all-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, leads Iowa with 46 receptions covering a team-high 717 yards. The sophomore from Chariton, Iowa, caught six touchdown passes and rushed for a seventh score during the Hawkeyes’ 8-4 season.
Hooker played both strong safety and outside linebacker this season and the junior from Minneapolis shared the team lead with four interceptions, broke up a team-leading seven passes and was second on the team with 59 tackles. Hooker also recorded 3.5 tackles for a loss.
Fant led Iowa with seven touchdown receptions during the regular season. The junior from Omaha, Nebraska, caught 39 passes for 518 yards. Named a first-team preseason all-American by the AP, Fant has left the Iowa team and has declared himself eligible for the 2019 NFL Draft.
Hockenson and Fant are the first Hawkeye tight ends to earn all-American recognition from the AP since Dallas Clark earned first-team honors in 2002.
Texas A&M junior Jace Sternberger was selected ahead of Hockenson and Fant at the tight end position on the AP team, which included the Wisconsin tandem of running back Jonathan Taylor and offensive guard Beau Benzshawel and all-purpose player Rondale Moore of Purdue as its only first-team choices from the Big Ten.
Northern Illinois junior defensive end Sutton Smith was also named as a first-team selection.
Iowa native Ross Piersbacher, a senior center at Alabama from Cedar Falls, was awarded second-team honors.