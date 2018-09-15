Key play
Star tight end Noah Fant wobbled to the sidelines after a hard hit on the third play of the game and the Iowa offense stalled at that point. But the next time the Hawkeyes got the ball, Nate Stanley hit Fant on a flag pattern along the left sideline for a 43-yard gain that seemed to open the floodgates for the Iowa offense. Fant caught a 5-yard scoring pass a minute later, completing a 92-yard drive, and the Hawkeyes were unstoppable the rest of the night.
Key stat
Iowa kept the Northern Iowa offense off the field for much of the first half while building a 21-0 lead. The Hawkeyes ran 50 plays in the half and had the ball for 20 minutes, 48 seconds to just 9:12 for the Panthers, who ran only 20 plays in the first two quarters.
Quotable
"I didn’t know that. That’s a cool accolade to have, but during the game you don’t worry about those things. I was hoping to get another one, to be honest with you." — Iowa’s Noah Fant on breaking the school record for career touchdowns by a tight end with his 14th TD reception