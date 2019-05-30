Iowa will begin its 2019 football season under the lights at Kinnick Stadium.
The Hawkeyes’ season opener against Miami (Ohio) on Aug. 31 has been set for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff, the only night game among seven starting times announced Thursday for Iowa games during the upcoming season.
In the season opener, a pair of former Hawkeyes will likely find themselves on the visiting sideline.
Defensive backs Manny Rugamba and Cedric Boswell sat out last season after transferring to the Mid-American Conference program and will be eligible to see their first action for the RedHawks when they visit Iowa.
The starting times for the Hawkeyes’ Big Ten opener against Rutgers and the Cy-Hawk Series match-up at Iowa State also have been set.
The conference opener against the Scarlet Knights at Kinnick Stadium on Sept. 7 will start at 11 a.m., and the game against the Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium on Sept. 14 has been set for a 3 p.m. kickoff.
Each of Iowa’s first three games will be televised by FS1.
Beyond the Miami (Ohio) and Rutgers games, the only other starting time for a game at Kinnick Stadium to be set is Iowa’s Oct. 19 homecoming game against Purdue. That game will kick off at 11 a.m.
Hawkeye road games at Michigan on Oct. 5 and Northwestern on Oct. 26 have been set for 11 a.m. kickoffs.
The Heroes Game at Nebraska on Nov. 29 will be a 1:30 p.m. start and televised by the Big Ten Network.
Television plans for the Purdue, Michigan and Northwestern games and television plans and start times for Iowa’s five other regular-season games, including home games against Middle Tennessee State on Sept. 28, Penn State on Oct. 12, Minnesota on Nov. 16 and Illinois on Nov. 23, will not be determined until after the season begins.