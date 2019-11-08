Iowa doesn’t wrestle its first dual of the season for another week, but November has already been a good month for the future of the Hawkeye wrestling program.
Three-time Missouri all-American Jaydin Eierman has announced his plans to transfer to Iowa for the final season of his collegiate career and two high school juniors with state championships on their resumes have indicated their verbal commitments to the Iowa program.
They are among a collection of six prospects who have announced intentions to become Hawkeyes within the past two weeks.
Eierman, the two-time wrestler of the year in the Mid-American Conference, will add a national title contender to the Iowa roster for the 2020-21 season.
Currently taking an Olympic redshirt year, Eierman has finished fifth, fourth and third in the NCAA Championships at 141 pounds for the Tigers over the past three seasons. He will likely wrestle at 149 for the Hawkeyes.
In announcing his decision, Eierman said he believes training in Iowa City can help him reach his potential internationally.
"I am committing to the University of Iowa because of its tradition and love for the sport," Eierman wrote. "I wanted a place that could take my career further after college and I feel this is the best opportunity for me. I believe the coaching staff at Iowa can take me to that next level."
Eierman announced his decision Thursday hours before Caleb Rathjen, an Iowa state high school champ from Ankeny, Iowa, made his verbal commitment to the Hawkeye program known on Twitter.
"I’m very pleased and excited to announce my commitment to further my academic and wrestling career at the University of Iowa," Rathjen wrote.
Projected as a 157-pound competitor at the college level, Rathjen is a two-time Iowa Class 3A state finalist, winning the 126-pound state title last season as a sophomore.
Iowa’s other recent commitment claimed gold in the Colorado state high school finals.
Cameron Lucero, projected to compete at 157 or 165 in college, is a two-time state finalist from Pajoia Springs, Colorado, winning a title last season as a sophomore.
Lucero and Rathjen are the second and third high school athletes in the Class of 2021 to commit to Iowa, following the recent commitment of Missouri prep Wyatt Henson.
The Hawkeyes also picked up commitments from 2020 recruits Leif Schroeder of Montana and Bretli Reyna of Florida in late October.