Regarded as the top prospect among current juniors in Iowa high school football programs, Gavin Williams will stay in the state to play at the next level.
The 6-foot, 195-pound running back who rushed for 1,309 yards on 222 carries last season for Southeast Polk but will complete his prep career at West Des Moines Dowling announced on Twitter that he has verbally committed to play for Iowa.
Williams selected the Hawkeyes over offers from Iowa State, Michigan and Nebraska.
He brings a blend of quickness and power to the position and has shown his abilities as a receiver as well over the past three seasons at Southeast Polk, which he led to a spot in the Iowa Class 4A semifinals last season.
Ranked as a four-star recruit by 247Sports and a three-star prospect on a five-star scale by Rivals.com, Williams gained 2,846 yards on 527 rushes and ran for 31 touchdowns during his career at Southeast Polk. He also caught 50 passes for 704 yards and three touchdowns.
Earlier this month, he completed a transfer to Dowling High School where he plans to complete his high school career for a program which has won the last six Iowa 4A state championships.
Williams is also an accomplished sprinter. He finished third in the 100-meter dash at the Drake Relays last spring as a sophomore and placed sixth in the event at the Class 4A state track meet.
He is the fourth player to commit to an Iowa 2020 recruiting class that now ranks 15th nationally and fourth in the Big Ten.
Deuce Hogan, a 6-4 quarterback from Grapevine, Texas, and a pair of defensive ends, Isaiah Bruce of Lena, Illinois and Michael Lois of Elkhorn, Wisconsin, previously made verbal commitments to the Hawkeyes. They will be eligible to sign letters of intent in December.