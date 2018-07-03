Tyler Goodson sees the fit and likes the vibe he felt as he contemplated continuing his football career at Iowa.
The versatile Georgia running back, the Hawkeyes’ primary target at the position in the 2019 recruiting class, reached that conclusion and on Tuesday became the 14th player to verbally commit to join Iowa’s next recruiting class.
“They like to put the ball in the hands of their backs and they like them to be able to catch it. As they showed me tape of Akrum (Wadley), I saw a lot of my game,’’ Goodson said. “I like the way they utilized him and I feel like I’ll be able to do a lot of the same things.’’
Goodson demonstrated that last fall at North Gwinnett High School in Suwanee, Georgia, where he rushed for 1,437 yards and 25 touchdowns in addition to catching 18 passes for 331 yards and four scores on a 14-1 team which won the Georgia Class 7A state championship.
The 5-foot-10, 192-pound running back mirrors Wadley’s size and skill set.
“We have a lot of similarities,’’ Goodson said, referencing Wadley who completed his career as one of four Hawkeyes to ever rush for 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons. “He was able to do a lot of damage with his quickness and vision. He was able to bust some big plays. I feel like I bring that to the field as well.’’
Goodson selected Iowa from a collection of 32 Division I offers, ultimately choosing the Hawkeyes over Wake Forest and West Virginia.
He announced his decision in a video on YouTube as well as on Twitter, wearing an Iowa t-shirt and cap in a production which included video highlights from his high school career.
Rated by both Rivals and 247Sports as a three-star prospect on a five-star scale, Rivals ranks Goodson as the 13th-best all-purpose back in the 2019 recruiting class while 247Sports has him rated as the 29th-best overall running back in the 2019 senior class.
Goodson said Iowa coaches were “real’’ with him as he was recruited, adding that connected quickly with new Iowa running backs coach Derrick Foster.
“They didn’t over-sell me on things. They put it out there what they were about and what their program is about,’’ Goodson said. “Coach (Kirk) Ferentz and his staff have a great track record of developing talent and getting a chance to learn from them is big to me.’’
Goodson is the third recruit from Georgia in as many years to select Iowa, which is working to build its recruiting efforts in that region.
His commitment follows the addition of athlete Trey Creamer to the program in the 2017 recruiting class and incoming freshman linebacker Jayden McDonald in the 2018 class. McDonald was a North Gwinnett teammate of Goodson.
“It’s going to be real being back on the field with Jayden,’’ Goodson said. “We’re tight and he has had nothing but good things to say about his experience at Iowa. I’m feeling good about my decision.’’