TAMPA, Fla. – Iowa’s offensive line has the respect of Mississippi State all-American nose guard Jeffery Simmons.
Preparing to face the Hawkeyes in Tuesday’s Outback Bowl, he sees the Hawkeyes as one of the more physical offensive fronts the Bulldogs have faced during their 8-4 season.
“They’re tough. You see that on tape, the way they control things,’’ Simmons said. “They’re big, they come off the ball well and they’ll test us on every snap. As a defensive lineman, these are the games you love to be in.’’
The 6-foot-4, 300-pound junior who announced 10 days ago that he will forego his senior season of eligibility and declared for the 2019 NFL draft said the consistency in the performance of the Hawkeyes’ front five separates Iowa from a number of opponents Mississippi State has faced.
“Lot of respect for the way they play the game,’’ Simmons said. “They seem to like to play the way we do.’’
The Bulldogs rank among the nation’s defensive elite, ranking in the top 10 in the country against both the pass and the run in addition to leading the nation in limiting opponents to 12 points per game.
Simmons believes that success starts with the work put in by Mississippi State defensive front.
“We do our job,’’ he said. “Everybody on the back end, they do, too. We play with a little bit of swagger, play it the way you have to play if you want to be a great defense.’’
That swagger won’t be worth a thing at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
At least that’s how Simmons sees it. He said execution will determine the outcome in the match-up of two veteran bowl teams.
“This won’t be about who has the most talent. It’s football,’’ Simmons said. “It doesn’t matter if you are in the SEC or the Big Ten. There will still be 11 guys on each side of the field. It’s all about playing ball, who is interested in being here and who wants it the most.’’
Iowa will be playing in its 16th bowl in 18 years while Mississippi State is in its ninth straight.
A day off: Two days before kickoff, Sunday was a day off from practice for the Iowa football team.
That mirrors the Hawkeyes’ weekly off day of Thursday during a normal game week, keeping Iowa on its normal pregame routine as it works toward Tuesday’s 11 a.m. Outback Bowl match-up against Mississippi State.
Iowa went through its final full practice of the season on Saturday morning, while the Bulldogs worked out on Sunday as they maintained their own normal routines.
The Hawkeyes are one of a handful of teams nationally that take the day off two days before a game, believing it leads to fresher legs and minds on game days after three straight heavy days of work on the practice field.
Both Iowa and Mississippi State have a walkthrough scheduled for today at Raymond James Stadium, which hosted an NFL game between Tampa Bay and Atlanta on Sunday.
Kinnick memories: The outcome may have influenced his opinion, but Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead said the Kinnick Stadium experience he enjoyed while working as the Penn State offensive coordinator in 2017 was memorable.
“I’ve been fortunate in my time as a football coach to compete in some of the best stadiums in the country and I don’t know if there was ever an atmosphere better than the one I experienced on that last drive in Iowa City last season,’’ Moorhead said.
The Nittany Lions enjoyed a walk-off 21-19 win over the Hawkeyes, but Moorhead said fans forced Penn State to earn it.
“We didn’t have to use a silent cadence much in my two years at Penn State but you couldn’t hear a thing,’’ Moorhead said. “I know the Iowa fan base is passionate and proud.’’
Making progress: Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker said that true freshman defensive back Kaevon Merriweather is among the Hawkeyes who made the most progress during the team’s 15 bowl practices.
“He’s a really young football player. In high school, he was more of a basketball player, so he’s still really new to the game,’’ Parker said. “His skill set is really getting better every day, but he’s still got a lot to learn.’’
Parker said the Belleville, Michigan native is still learning how to practice with the intensity it takes to translate into a competitor at the Big Ten level.
“But, I’m really encouraged with what I’ve seen,’’ Parker said.
Smith and his snake: While Brandon Smith enjoys the Outback Bowl, the pet snake of the Iowa receiver named Rufus is safely enjoying a vacation of his own with a family member.
“He’s a good snake, about two-and-a-half, three-feet long,’’ Smith said.
Smith said he bought the snake after a teammate, former Hawkeye running back Kyshaun Bryan, bought one.
“It seemed like a cool pet,’’ Smith said.
Smith said the python is long enough to wrap around him, but quickly added that his mother hasn’t wrapped herself around the idea.
“She won’t hold it. Everybody else in the family has, not her,’’ Smith said.
Long-term approach: Iowa isn’t the only participant in the Outback Bowl with a longstanding relationship with bowl officials.
As the Hawkeyes prepare for their sixth appearance in the bowl since the 2003 season, Outback Steakhouse is in its 24th year as the title sponsor of the game. It is the longest-running sponsorship of any bowl game.